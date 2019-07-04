‘DJ okay, but no film songs during Kanwar yatra’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said there will be no ban on DJs during the Kanwar Yatra starting from July 17 across the state, reported Hindustan Times.

However, he said the kanwariyas could play only bhajans during the yatra and not film song.

Adityanath instructed the district administration officers to shower flower petals from helicopters on devotees and also monitor crowded areas. He also asked officials to ensure proper security and safety of the devotees.

The officials have also been asked to counsel the policemen to behave decently with devotees, ensure safety and security of women during yatra. “All the arrangements should be made on the lines of Kumbh,” Yogi said.

Another focus area of the state government is cleanliness and CM Yogi has instructed officials to ban the use of plastic bags.

The officials have also been instructed to ensure that there are no liquor shops and illegal slaughter houses along the kanwar yatra route or the places of their stay.