Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 Cabinet approves pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet approves proposal to extend benefits to CAPF officers

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jul 4, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Cabinet decision will benefit about 11,000 paramilitary forces officers.
The cadre officers of these forces will now get better deputation chances as they will be eligible to get empanelled under the central staffing scheme, get enhanced facilities of transportation, house rent allowance, travelling and dearness allowance.
 The cadre officers of these forces will now get better deputation chances as they will be eligible to get empanelled under the central staffing scheme, get enhanced facilities of transportation, house rent allowance, travelling and dearness allowance.

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved the Organised Group A Service status to officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that will ensure better service benefits for them, ending years of legal battle.

The Cabinet also approved extension of benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation and Non-Functional Selection Grade.

 

The decision by the Union Cabinet regarding CAPFs will benefit about 11,000 serving officers and a few thousand more who have retired since 2006 from the five primary CAPFs or paramilitary forces - Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.

The cadre officers of these forces will now get better deputation chances as they will be eligible to get empanelled under the central staffing scheme, get enhanced facilities of transportation, house rent allowance, travelling and dearness allowance. Officers of forces such as the National Disaster Response Force and the National Security Guard (NSG) along with central police organisations like the Bureau of Police Research and Modernisation and the National Investigation Agency among others will also be benefitted as they draw their maximum manpower from these five CAPFs.

The decision, the government said in a statement, would “result in grant of NFFU to eligible Group A executive cadre officers of CAPF and will also allow them to avail the benefit of NFSG at an enhanced rate of 30% as per guidelines.”

The officers have filed several writ petitions since 2009 asking the government to allow them “level-playing field” with their IPS counterparts and seniors who join these forces on deputation. A senior CAPF officer, who led the litigation in the court seeking parity with other Group A services of the government and the IPS, said this is a “very happy moment for the men who wear the commanding ranks of the force and are born, brought up and retire from it.”

...
Tags: centre, capfs, union cabinet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan

Smruthi Bhavan’s retrofit work sparks rumours of demolition

Chiranjeevi

BJP woos Congress netas, DCC chief claims no one is keen

Telangana High Court

Telangana gets 15 days to reply on Secretariat

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana government can’t dissolve GHMC body



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Parliament diary: Mamata sends sweets to Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla

GHMC Corporator disqualified for having 3 kids

The legal department of the GHMC stated that the rule is that those who have more than two children cannot contest the elections.

Ashok Gehlot, Sushilkumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge vying for top Congress post

Ashok Gehlot.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to leave for UK on Saturday

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

NIA court sentences NDFB(S) cadre to 7-year jail in Sonitpur tribal massacre case

The case was registered at Bishwanath Chariali police station on December 25, 2014 and subsequently taken over by NIA. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham