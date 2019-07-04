Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP supporter cycles from Gujarat to New Delhi to celebrate party victory

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 1:46 am IST
The BJP bagged 303 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded general polls.
Khimchandbhai had decided that he would undertake the over 1000-kilometres cycle journey if the BJP wins over 300 seats in the elections.
 Khimchandbhai had decided that he would undertake the over 1000-kilometres cycle journey if the BJP wins over 300 seats in the elections.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a BJP supporter who cycled from Gujarat’s Amreli district to New Delhi to celebrate the party’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha election. The BJP bagged 303 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded general polls.

Khimchandbhai had decided that he would undertake the over 1000-kilometres cycle journey if the BJP wins over 300 seats in the elections. Describing Khimchandbhai, whose journey took over two weeks, as an “exceptional” person, the Prime Minister said that he was “deeply impressed by his humility”.

 

“Met the exceptional Khimchandbhai from Amreli, Gujarat. Khimchandbhai decided that if BJP wins 300+ seats, he would cycle from Amreli to Delhi. He kept his word and I am told that his cycle journey has drawn several admirers,” the PM tweeted and added “I was deeply impressed by his humility and passion.”

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, lok sabha election, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


