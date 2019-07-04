Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 Bihar CM Nitish Kuma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar faces flak over ‘mango politics’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 4, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 1:38 am IST
The mangoes and saplings were handed over to legislators during the debate on the agriculture budget in the state Assembly.
RJD leader Rabri Devi along with her party and Congress MLAs hold banners at the state Assembly in Patna on Wednesday during a protest over the deaths of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. (PTI)
 RJD leader Rabri Devi along with her party and Congress MLAs hold banners at the state Assembly in Patna on Wednesday during a protest over the deaths of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. (PTI)

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has landed himself into a fresh controversy by distributing mangoes and mango saplings to MLAs and MLCs, inside the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The mangoes and saplings were handed over to legislators during the debate on the agriculture budget in the state Assembly.

 

Defending the move, agriculture minister Prem Kumar said that “this should be seen as the state government’s effort to save the environment. The distribution of Digha- Maldah mango saplings would also encourage its plantation across the state”. The Opposition parties, however, criticized the move and said that “the act shows state government’s indifference towards children, who have lost their lives due to encephalitis and brain fever in past one month”.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the state health department have been under fire over the rising death toll in the state due to encephalitis outbreak. The report suggests that more than 151 children have lost their lives across the state in the past one month.

Muzaffarpur, where around 137 children died since June 1, has been declared as the worst hit district by the health department.

The RJD and Congress have been raising questions over the inadequate infrastructure and lack of medical professionals in the state government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) Muzaffarpur, where most of the children lost their lives.

...
Tags: nitish kumar, mangoes, opposition parties
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan

Smruthi Bhavan’s retrofit work sparks rumours of demolition

Chiranjeevi

BJP woos Congress netas, DCC chief claims no one is keen

Telangana High Court

Telangana gets 15 days to reply on Secretariat

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana government can’t dissolve GHMC body



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Parliament diary: Mamata sends sweets to Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla

GHMC Corporator disqualified for having 3 kids

The legal department of the GHMC stated that the rule is that those who have more than two children cannot contest the elections.

Ashok Gehlot, Sushilkumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge vying for top Congress post

Ashok Gehlot.

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to leave for UK on Saturday

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

NIA court sentences NDFB(S) cadre to 7-year jail in Sonitpur tribal massacre case

The case was registered at Bishwanath Chariali police station on December 25, 2014 and subsequently taken over by NIA. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham