Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jul 2019 AAP’s Som Dutt ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AAP’s Som Dutt gets 6 months jail, Rs 2 lakh fine for assault during campaign

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
'There is no doubt that on Jan 10, 2015, Som Dutt, along with 50­ supporters, went to flat No 13 where complainant was present,' court said.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week. (Photo: File)
 Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday awarded six-month jail term to AAP MLA Som Dutt for assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week.

 

Dutt, the legislator from the Sadar Bazar constituency here, was held guilty under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"There is no doubt that on January 10, 2015 at around 8 pm, Som Dutt, along with his 50­ supporters, went to flat No. 13 where the complainant was present. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court had said while convicting Dutt.

...
Tags: delhi court, aap, som dutt, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

conomic Survey for 2018-19, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey: Retirement age set to rise due to higher life expectancy

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: File)

OM Birla urges Lok Sabha MPs not to walk out during Zero Hour

In the recently held general elections for the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress party performed dismally and could only win 52 seats, with BJP forming the government once again with an absolute majority. (Photo: PTI)

Harish Rawat resigns as AICC general secretary

Total liabilities of the central government at end-March 2019 stood at Rs 84.7 lakh crore of which 90 per cent was public debt. (Photo: Twiter | @PIB_India)

Economic Survey: Centre and states on the path of fiscal consolidation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

The friends purchased a dilapidated red-brick house and completely remodelled it to a light-filled and glass-coated beauty. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

This is probably the first same sex marriage in Varanasi. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

‘As we are unable to pay a sufficient amount to our guest teachers due to lack of funds, we started planting jasmine in 2013,’ the headmistress said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

General government fiscal deficit seen at 5.8 pc in 2018-19, against 6.4 per cent last fiscal.
 

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Forget 2019 iPhone 11, Apple’s next smartphone revealed

Global Times adds that over 85 per cent of the Chinese smartphone market belongs to those costing Yuan 4,000 (USD 580) and below.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Economic Survey: Data must be 'of the people, by the people, for the people'

It noted that India, through unique identification programme Aadhaar, has been at the forefront of data and technology revolution which is unfolding. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata flags off ISKCON's Rath Yatra in big Hindu outreach

Before flagging off ISKCON Rath Yatra, Mamata also offered prayers at the ISKCON temple. She was accompanied by TMC MP Nusrat Jahan. (Photo: ANI)

Ludhiana: Boys perform dangerous stunts, jump into canal from railway tracks

Whenever a train approaches, these children climb railways track and jump into a nearby canal, throwing caution out of the window. (Photo: ANI)

Tourists may soon be able to tweet their grievances to govt

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel had a meeting with officials of Twitter earlier this week and requested them to create a dedicated mechanism. (Photo: Twitter)

Tiware dam breach: Death toll rises to 15

The Tiware dam in Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district breached late on Tuesday night. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham