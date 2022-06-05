Andhra Pradesh SSC results put off to Monday

The education department, two days ago, announced the release of SSC results on June 4 and above 6.2 lakh students with parents eagerly waited for the results release but in vain. (Representational Image/ DC)

Vijayawada: The AP education department postponed release of SSC exam results scheduled on Saturday to June 6. The education department called for a press meet to release SSC results in Vijayawada on Saturday morning but later, the officials announced postponement of results to June 6 after a lot of discussions. The postponement disappointed nearly 6.2 lakh X Class students and their parents who were eagerly waiting to know the results. The government did not conduct X Class exams for two years due to the Corona pandemic and conducted SSC exams this year.

During the current year, the Andhra Pradesh SSC Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, at various centres across the state. Allegations of paper leakages marred the SSC exams and the police arrested several people including government teachers on the allegations of malpractice. As many as 6,21,799 candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year across Andhra Pradesh and evaluation of X exam papers was swiftly completed to announce the results in 25 days. The education department, two days ago, announced the release of SSC results on June 4 and above 6.2 lakh students with parents eagerly waited for the results release but in vain.

Earlier the AP government used to give grades to the students in the SSC but the same was changed and the government is awarding marks in the SSC exams.

Students B. Rajesh and S. Raju said the majority of students were planning Intermediate courses according to the marks obtained in subjects in the SSC exams. They said students who scored good marks in mathematics, physics and chemistry would opt for MPC and students getting good marks in science subjects would go for Bi. PC streams. They said they were happy to know their results within 25 days of the SSC exams but the postponement was largely disappointing. They appealed to the government to release SSC results without fail on June 6 honouring the wishes of 6.21 lakh students.

Every year, the education minister releases SSC exams results, but this year the tradition has been changed. It has been decided that special chief secretary, education department B. Rajasekhar will release SSC results and the same was announced. Sources said later objections were raised on the release of results by the officials, hence it was postponed to Monday.

Students Federation of India (SFI) leader M. Someswara Rao alleged that SSC exams results release was postponed due to unavailability of minister for education Botsa Satyanarayana which was severely objectionable. He said this was the first SSC exams released by the YSRC government but it failed in that, hence Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take measures for the smooth release of SSC results.

Telugu Desam (TD) MLC Nara Lokesh demanded explanation from the Jagan government to the SSC students on the abrupt postponement of X Class results. TD AP state president K. Atchennaidu alleged that the YSRC government was playing with the lives of SSC students for political gains and sought explanation from the government on X Class results.