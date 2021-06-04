Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2021 Paddy damaged due to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Paddy damaged due to rain in Laxmipuram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 4, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Demand to lift the produce at MSP
These farmers have been pleading with the officials since the last four days to send lorries and lift the paddy. There was no response from the officials, and now the rain destroyed the paddy. (Representational Photo:AFP)
KHAMMAM: The farmers of Laxmipuram are worried over the damage to paddy that was kept at the lifting centres, in view of the present spell of rain.

These farmers have been pleading with the officials since the last four days to send lorries and lift the paddy. There was no response from the officials, and now the rain destroyed the paddy.

 

Farmer Nunna Ramaiah said he placed 40 bags of paddy at the Laxmipuram lifting centre four days ago and waited for officials to come and take these away.

The organisers of the primary agricultural cooperative society have asked them to wait till the lorries come in. In the meantime, rain poured in and the paddy got damaged.

Farmer leader Bandi Ramesh said the government should lift the paddy without further delay and the farmers should be paid the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

...
Tags: farmers of laxmipuram, damage to paddy, rain destroyed the paddy at lifting centers in khammam, primary agricultural cooperative society, minimum support price (msp)
Location: India, Telangana


