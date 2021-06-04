Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2021 Karnataka to hold SS ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka to hold SSLC exams in July; promotes second PUC students

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2021, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2021, 1:10 pm IST
Supplementary examinations to be arranged for those students affected by COVID-19
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. (ANI)
 Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. (ANI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday announced that SSLC or 10th standard examinations will be held in the third week of July while cancelling the second year pre-university exams in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are not holding the PUC exams this year. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said at a press conference.

 

The second pre-university college students would be promoted to the next level, he added.

He also said that students who are not happy with the grading system can take up the examination.

He said the government has decided to hold the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam or the 10th standard exam.

The exam, which will take place in the third week of July, will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages, Kumar said.

"The multi-choice question paper for 40 marks will be easy and straight and there will not be any indirect questions," the minister added.

 

There will be supplementary examinations for those students affected by COVID-19.

Tags: karnataka, primary and secondary education minister s suresh kumar, sslc exam, pre-university exams
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


