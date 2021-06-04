AP High Court expresses concern over short supply of black fungus drugs

The court asked the state government as to what measures it was taking to handle the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state. — DC Image

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed concern over short supply of injections meant to treat black fungus and directed the Centre to submit details of its supply to the state government by Friday.

A division bench comprising justices K. Vijaya Lakshmi and D. Ramesh heard a batch of petitions on Thursday and expressed displeasure over supply of a very few injections for black fungus treatment to AP at a time when 1,400 such cases were reported in the state. The court asked the assistant solicitor general N. Harinath as to how many injections were going to be allotted by the Center to AP. In response, he submitted to the court that the Centre was allotting injections to states based on the number of black fungus cases being reported and in the wake of less production of such injections and more demand, there was shortage. He submitted that the state government could purchase such injections on its own and sought a week’s time to submit details. However, the court directed him to submit details by Friday.

The court asked the state government as to what measures it was taking to handle the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state and asked as to why no efforts were made to enhance the number of health staff. The court suggested to the government to consider taking students from MBBS and nursing courses, technicians and paramedics on a temporary basis to avail their services.

Special government pleader C. Sumon submitted to the court that the state government had steps to curb overcharging of Covid patients in private hospitals based on its directions wherein the nodal officers were ensuring payment of charges as per government norms.

He submitted to the court that AP got 13,830 injections for black fungus from the Centre so far even as they were having 1,400 such cases and death of 55 persons and said that they were inadequate.

Amicus curiae YV Ravi Prasad submitted to the court to issue direction to the Centre to allocate more number of injections to AP as each infected patient required 40 to 45 vials in a week.