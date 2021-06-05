Advocate-couple murder: Telangana HC closes suo motu petition

The court gave several directions to the investigation team and asked for evidence from passengers, drivers and conductors of RTC buses, on the incidents that led to the couple being hacked to death on February 17. (Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday closed the suo motu petition taken on its own over the brutal killing of advocate-couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagalakshmmi in Kalvacherla village of Peddapalli district.

As the charge sheet by the investigation team was filed before the trial court and it was to commence before the special sessions court in Karimnagar on June 10, the High Court disposed of the suo motu petition, through which it had monitored the investigation.

The court was given status reports every fortnight by the investigation authorities. The court gave several directions to the investigation team and asked for evidence from passengers, drivers and conductors of RTC buses, on the incidents that led to the couple being hacked to death on February 17.

Police submitted a fresh status report before the High Court on Friday.

Although, pleas were filed before it seeking a CBI probe into the daylight murder, the High Court made it clear that it would only monitor investigation done by the local police, in order to avoid unnecessary delay.