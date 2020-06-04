72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

216,805

9,619

Recovered

104,071

3,786

Deaths

6,088

259

Maharashtra74860323292587 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2020 So far, over 41 lakh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

So far, over 41 lakh tested for covid19 in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Jun 4, 2020, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 2:31 am IST
June is turning to a more tense period for the health agencies as cases continue to rise big time since May 31
A medic wearing protective suit works inside a mobile coronavirus testing facility bus, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A medic wearing protective suit works inside a mobile coronavirus testing facility bus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: With 8909 fresh cases and 217 deaths in a day, novel coronavirus cases were once again on all-time high on Wednesday in India as overall figures zipped past 2 lakh. The government figures were 2,07,615 cases and 5,815 deaths while other agencies put total numbers to 2,08,543 and 5,834 deaths. Presently, there are 1,01,497 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

Government officials said that during the last 24 hours, 4,776 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,00,303 patients have been cured of COVID-19 and the recovery rate is 48.31%. The fatality rate is 2.80%. Officials added that the testing capacity has increased through 480 government and 208 private laboratories (total 688) and cumulatively 41,03,233 samples have been tested so far out of which 1,37,158 samples were tested on Tuesday.

 

Out of the total new cases, maximum continue to come from four states -- Maharashtra (2,287 cases, 103 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1091 cases, 13 deaths), Delhi (1298 cases, 33 deaths), and Gujarat (417 cases, 29 deaths). In fact, Delhi, that recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,298 coronavirus cases, has now set up a 5-member committee to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and look into overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19.
The committee will guide the Delhi government on any areas where strengthening of infrastructure is required to better manage the pandemic in Delhi. Delhi now has 22,132 cases and 556 deaths.

However, June is turning to a more tense period for the health agencies as cases continue to rise big time since May 31. With states contemplating opening religious places, malls, market places and interstate public transport, the numbers are expected to shoot up further.

The Badrinath temple's chief priest has urged the Uttarakhand government to keep the yatra to the Himalayan shrine suspended till June 30 for safety reasons in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases. This comes after the state government said that it was preparing to start the Chardham yatra on a limited scale from June 8.

 Haryana on Wednesday resumed inter-state public transport services that had remained suspended for over two months in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. Barring Delhi, which has ordered sealing of its borders for a week in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Haryana Roadways buses will ply to other states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

...
Tags: coronavirus cases in india, covid19 in india, coronavirus deaths india, covid19 testing labs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A jawan stands guard during an encounter with the militants in the Kangan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. PTI photo

3 JeM militants gunned down in Pulwama encounter

Residents of Geeta Nagar slum move to safer place during Cyclone Nisarga, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Cyclone Nisarga kills 4 in Maharashtra

Twitter image shows a picture of YSRCP flag colours being painted over tricolour in Pulivendula Panchayat building. (File image on Twitter shared by ncbn)

Setback for Jagan: Court directs removal of YSRC flag colours from govt buildings

Delhi Police personnel stand on a road to manage traffic at Ghazipur, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Defence secretary tests positive for coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump gets sued

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president’s tweets, which CDT said is Twitter’s right as a private company. (Photo | AP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Nisarga kills 4 in Maharashtra

Residents of Geeta Nagar slum move to safer place during Cyclone Nisarga, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Defence secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Police personnel stand on a road to manage traffic at Ghazipur, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Slight retreat by Indian, Chinese troops at Galwan Valley

An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh region. Indian and Chinese soldiers are in a bitter standoff in the Ladakh region, with the two countries amassing soldiers and machinery near the tense frontier. AP photo

With record jump of 8,909 corona cases, India breaches 2 lakh mark

The latest figures.

Rajnath says Chinese soldiers have come in 'good numbers' at LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham