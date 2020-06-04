72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

216,805

9,619

Recovered

104,071

3,786

Deaths

6,088

259

Maharashtra74860323292587 Tamil Nadu2587214316208 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18117122121122 Rajasthan96526744209 Uttar Pradesh88705257230 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Karnataka4063151453 Andhra Pradesh3971246468 Bihar3945174123 Telangana3020155699 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Odisha238814169 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Kerala149565112 Assam14862854 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Puducherry88300 Manipur83110 Goa73500 Nagaland5800 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1410 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2020 Feeding firecrackers ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Feeding firecrackers and killing not our culture: Javadekar on Kerala elephant death

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2020, 3:05 pm IST
The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI)
 Union minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI)

New Delhi: It is not in Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday while taking serious note of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala after she was fed firecrackers-filled pineapple.

Tweeting about the incident that has taken social media by the storm, Javadekar said the government will not leave any stone unturned to bring the culprit to book.

 

"Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill, he said in a tweet.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Javadekar had promised a stern action against those responsible for cruelly killing the pregnant wild elephant in Kerala.

Issuing a statement here, Javadekar had said, Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s).

The elephant succumbed to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered allegedly by locals exploded in her mouth.

The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27. According to sources, the post-mortem report revealed that the elephant was pregnant abd her jaw was broken.

She was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth, sources said.

...
Tags: elephant deaths, animal rights, prakash javadekar, kerala elephant death


Latest From Nation

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Health ministry issues office memorandum on COVID-19 for its staff members

Alibaug faced the brunt of the cyclone. (PTI)

Cyclone Nisarga now a depression over Vidarbha; IMD says it will weaken further

Health workers call out to people to check their body temperatures in Dharavi slums, Mumbai. PTI photo

India sees record single day spike in Coronavirus cases

Representational image. (PTI)

IAF building emergency air strip in Anantnag



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump gets sued

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president’s tweets, which CDT said is Twitter’s right as a private company. (Photo | AP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India sees record single day spike in Coronavirus cases

Health workers call out to people to check their body temperatures in Dharavi slums, Mumbai. PTI photo

So far, over 41 lakh tested for covid19 in India

A medic wearing protective suit works inside a mobile coronavirus testing facility bus, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Cyclone Nisarga kills 4 in Maharashtra

Residents of Geeta Nagar slum move to safer place during Cyclone Nisarga, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Cyclone Nisarga now a depression over Vidarbha; IMD says it will weaken further

Alibaug faced the brunt of the cyclone. (PTI)

Defence secretary tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Police personnel stand on a road to manage traffic at Ghazipur, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham