Will try to serve Andhra Pradesh better than my father: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published Jun 4, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 9:10 am IST
 He said: 'I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that.' (Photo: File)

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that he would try to serve the state better than his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

"I will try to serve the state better than my father YS Rajasekhar Reddy," he said, while wishing Muslims of the state 'Eid Mubarak' in advance at an 'Iftar' organised here at the police parade ground.

 

Chief Minister Reddy, whose father was two-time Chief Minister of the state, said: "I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that."

"During the 2014 elections, 67 MLAs won on the YSRCP ticket. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu purchased 23 of them in the past five years. Similarly, he bought three of our nine YSRCP MPs," he said.

Referring to the results of recently held Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state, he said: "Now in 2019 elections, the results were declared on May 23 in the holy month of Ramzan. TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu could win only 23 Assembly seats and three seats of Lok Sabha. Can anybody write a script better than God?"

Talking about the local party leader Iqbal, he said: "Only Iqbal could not win. I will send him to the Legislative Council."

