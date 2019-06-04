Cricket World Cup 2019

Wayanad DCC to make Rahul Gandhi visit a grand event

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2019, 4:00 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 4:16 am IST
 Rahul Gandhi

Kalpetta: The District Congress Committee (DCC) here is all set to make Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit here on Friday a grand event.

Sources close to AICC revealed that there was a possibility of his sister Priyanka Gandhi accompanying the Wayanad MP.

 

He plans roadshows in all the seven assembly segments of the constituency spread across three districts.

Several rounds of high-level discussions were already held to make it a big hit.  

Wayanad kept its word by blessing Mr Gandhi with a record majority of 4.31 lakh votes against P.P. Suneer of LDF, bagging 7,06,306 votes. The DCC has already directed the constituency-level committees to prepare a plan for the high-profile visit, which would be a national event.

A group of leaders from the state had already met at New Delhi to finalise the modalities of the visit, keenly watched after his offer of resignation as the party chief after the humiliating defeat in the general elections.

