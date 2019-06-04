Cricket World Cup 2019

'Take responsibility for party's defeat,' says K'taka JD(S) chief, resigns from post

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
The JD(S) chief was reportedly unhappy over being sidelined and not being taken into confidence by the party on key issues.
Vishwanath was also locked in a public spat in recent weeks with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his functioning as the ruling coalition coordination committee chief and for not preparing the common agenda for the two partners. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: Karnataka JD(S) chief H Vishwanath resigned from his post on Tuesday, accepting "moral" responsibility for the party's dismal show in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Vishwanath, an MLA, told reporters here, "I take moral responsibility for the (party's) defeat."

 

The JD(S) chief was reportedly unhappy over being sidelined and not being taken into confidence by the party on key issues. Vishwanath was also locked in a public spat in recent weeks with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his functioning as the ruling coalition coordination committee chief and for not preparing the common agenda for the two partners. The BJP had swept the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, winning 25 of the 28 seats, leaving the ruling coalition partners Congress and JD(S) with one seat each. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh had won the Mandya seat.

