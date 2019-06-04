Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2019 Sachin Pilot should ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son's defeat: Ashok Gehlot

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Sachin Pilot has refused to comment but has expressed surprise at Gehlot's statement.
Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)
 Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Days after Congress suffered loss in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed Pradesh Congress Committee chief and his deputy, Savhin Pilot, for his son Vaibhav gehlot’s defeat in Jodhpur.

In an interview to ABP News on Monday, Gehlot said, “Sachin Pilot said we would win with a huge majority. He said we have six MLAs (legislators) and we have done very good campaigning there... Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for at least that (Jodhpur) seat."

 

“If Pilot said we would win a shandaar jeet (super victory) and he got my son his ticket to contest from Jodhpur, he should take responsibility for Jodhpur. Now we have lost 25 seats,” Gehlot added.

Gehlot said that everyone has to take responsibility for the defeat as “elections are held under collective leadership”.

Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief, has refused to comment but has expressed surprise at Gehlot's statement.

Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat.

Vaibhav Gehlot lost by 2.7 lakh votes in Jodhpur to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, rahul gandhi, congress, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

It further said that no invitation to people like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar on the occasion could be a possible reason behind Pakistan's anger. (Photo: File)

People like Azhar not invited for Iftar could be reason for Pak’s anger: Shiv Sena

PM Narendra Modi with the USA President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

India cautious on trade sanctions by the US; may negotiate

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that the party would part its way with the ally party in Uttar Pradesh for the by-elections. (Photo: File)

Will fight by-elections alone: Mayawati confirms BSP-SP split

The crew included six officers --- a Wing Commander, a Squadron Leader and four Flight Lieutenants ---- and two personnel below officer rank. The others were three personnel below officer rank and two non-combatants. (Photo: AFP)

Search ops resume today after IAF plane with 13 on board goes missing



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ethiopia to ban gay tourists from ancient religious sites

Homosexuality is hated as well as being illegal in Ethiopia. (Photo: AFP)
 

Giant blimp of Trump as angry, nappy-clad baby to fly in London today

The six-meter (20 foot) high blimp will fly above Parliament Square for two hours from 0900 GMT when Trump is due to hold talks with the outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May nearby in Downing Street. (Photo: AP)
 

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

She had accompanied him to his summits with President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and had joined other dignitaries in the stands at last year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Photo: AP)
 

Toyota Glanza details leaked ahead of launch

The Toyota hatchback will be offered in two variants - G and V.
 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Search ops resume today after IAF plane with 13 on board goes missing

The crew included six officers --- a Wing Commander, a Squadron Leader and four Flight Lieutenants ---- and two personnel below officer rank. The others were three personnel below officer rank and two non-combatants. (Photo: AFP)

Kerala govt confirms 23-year-old man infected with Nipah virus

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Delhi man beaten to death for objecting to urinate in public

The deceased man has been identified as Lilu. According to police, he was a 'bad character' and had several cases against him. (Representational Image)

Recommend late Sivakumara Swami's name for Bharat Ratna: K'taka CM urges PM

The 111-year-old iconic seer passed away in January this year after a protracted illness. (Photo: ANI)

Centre's move on language aims at deceiving Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin

The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham