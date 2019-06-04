Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son's defeat: Ashok Gehlot

Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Days after Congress suffered loss in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot blamed Pradesh Congress Committee chief and his deputy, Savhin Pilot, for his son Vaibhav gehlot’s defeat in Jodhpur.

In an interview to ABP News on Monday, Gehlot said, “Sachin Pilot said we would win with a huge majority. He said we have six MLAs (legislators) and we have done very good campaigning there... Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for at least that (Jodhpur) seat."

“If Pilot said we would win a shandaar jeet (super victory) and he got my son his ticket to contest from Jodhpur, he should take responsibility for Jodhpur. Now we have lost 25 seats,” Gehlot added.

Gehlot said that everyone has to take responsibility for the defeat as “elections are held under collective leadership”.

Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief, has refused to comment but has expressed surprise at Gehlot's statement.

Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat.

Vaibhav Gehlot lost by 2.7 lakh votes in Jodhpur to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.