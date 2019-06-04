Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2019 Recommend late Sivak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Recommend late Sivakumara Swami's name for Bharat Ratna: K'taka CM urges PM

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2019, 9:21 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 9:21 am IST
'Dr Sivakumara Swamiji's service to the people deserves recognition at the highest level through the award of Bharat Ratna,' read letter.
The 111-year-old iconic seer passed away in January this year after a protracted illness. (Photo: ANI)
 The 111-year-old iconic seer passed away in January this year after a protracted illness. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to recommend the name of late Lingayat seer Sivakumara Swami for the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna (posthumously).

The 111-year-old iconic seer passed away in January this year after a protracted illness. He was laid to rest with state honours at the Sidhaganga Mutt, which he headed. Thousands of devotees bid their 'walking god' a tearful farewell at the ceremony that was attended by top political leaders. A three-day state mourning was also declared in Karnataka by the Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.

 

"Dr Sivakumara Swamiji's service to the people deserves recognition at the highest level through the award of Bharat Ratna. Innumerous memoranda have been received from all political parties and civilians, Institutions and Associations, to confer the title of 'Bharat Rathna award,'" reads the letter.

"He has rendered remarkable service to the society for over seven decades through philanthropy, education and spiritual activities. He has dedicated his life, with selfless devotion, to the betterment of humanity. Through his peerless contribution, he has created a large brand of alumni who are making an enormous contribution to society in various walks of life," read the letter.

Born in Veerapura in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on April 1, 1907, Swami founded the Sri Siddaganga Education Society and was affectionately referred to as Nadedaduva Devaru (walking God) in Karnataka by his followers. He was proficient in Kannada and Sanskrit. Under his guidance, an annual agricultural fair is held for the benefit of the local population. His demise was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of other leaders, who hailed him as a saint who worked for the upliftment of the poor and vulnerable.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, bharat ratna award, narendra modi, sivakumara swami
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala govt confirms 23-year-old man infected with Nipah virus

BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar. (Photo: File)

BSP chief respects Akhilesh, no decision yet on breaking alliance: Sukhdev Rajbhar

The deceased man has been identified as Lilu. According to police, he was a 'bad character' and had several cases against him. (Representational Image)

Delhi man beaten to death for objecting to urinate in public

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre's move on language aims at deceiving Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin

The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Will try to serve Andhra Pradesh better than my father: Jagan Mohan Reddy

He said: 'I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that.' (Photo: File)

Ajit Doval gets second term as NSA

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval

JP Nagar braces for HDK return

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy

RJD invites Nitish Kumar to alliance

Nitish Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham