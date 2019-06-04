Recommend late Sivakumara Swami's name for Bharat Ratna: K'taka CM urges PM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to recommend the name of late Lingayat seer Sivakumara Swami for the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna (posthumously).

The 111-year-old iconic seer passed away in January this year after a protracted illness. He was laid to rest with state honours at the Sidhaganga Mutt, which he headed. Thousands of devotees bid their 'walking god' a tearful farewell at the ceremony that was attended by top political leaders. A three-day state mourning was also declared in Karnataka by the Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.

"Dr Sivakumara Swamiji's service to the people deserves recognition at the highest level through the award of Bharat Ratna. Innumerous memoranda have been received from all political parties and civilians, Institutions and Associations, to confer the title of 'Bharat Rathna award,'" reads the letter.

"He has rendered remarkable service to the society for over seven decades through philanthropy, education and spiritual activities. He has dedicated his life, with selfless devotion, to the betterment of humanity. Through his peerless contribution, he has created a large brand of alumni who are making an enormous contribution to society in various walks of life," read the letter.

Born in Veerapura in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on April 1, 1907, Swami founded the Sri Siddaganga Education Society and was affectionately referred to as Nadedaduva Devaru (walking God) in Karnataka by his followers. He was proficient in Kannada and Sanskrit. Under his guidance, an annual agricultural fair is held for the benefit of the local population. His demise was condoled by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of other leaders, who hailed him as a saint who worked for the upliftment of the poor and vulnerable.