Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2019 Narendra Modi to vis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka: MEA

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Says trips will show priority India attaches to Neighbourhood-First Policy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is called on by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is called on by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives on June 8 and 9 and also Sri Lanka on June 9, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) announced on Monday, adding that the visits will “demonstrate the priority India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood-First Policy’ and the SAGAR Doctrine”.

It may be recalled that the ‘SAGAR’ doctrine refers to “Security And Growth for All in the Region”. Furthermore, these two southern maritime neighbours of India are seen as vital to its strategic interests particularly in view of increased Chinese assertiveness in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). On Monday, meanwhile, new external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also held a meeting with top officials of his ministry.

 

In a statement, the MEA said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the Republic of Maldives on 08-09 June 2019 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of the Republic of Maldives. This will be the first overseas visit of Prime Minister Modi after his re-election.

The visit is reflective of the new momentum in high-level exchanges between India and Maldives. Prime Minister Modi’s forthcoming visit will provide an important occasion to review the recent developments in bilateral relations and exchange views on issues of mutual interest with the objective of further strengthening the special relationship between the two countries.”

The statement also read, “Prime Minister Modi will also visit Sri Lanka on 09 June 2019 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.”

...
Tags: mr narendra modi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Rashid Abdulla

‘IS module’ head Malayali killed in Afghanistan

CPM logo

Kerala CPM ‘blames’ central leadership

Skywalk construction site at Pattom

Pattom skywalk lies incomplete

The accused had earlier been released on bail for the case pertaining to the sexual abuse against the same girl, they said.

Odisha man facing rape, murder charges arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ajit Doval gets second term as NSA

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval

RJD invites Nitish Kumar to alliance

Nitish Kumar

Reports of possible crash received, however no wreckage found yet: IAF

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

IAF AN-32 aircraft goes missing for 2 hours, search ops underway

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

Overturning decision of TDP govt, Jagan Reddy allows CBI probe in state

Meanwhile, Reddy said that the state's education structure will witness a change wherein Saturdays will be a 'no-bags day' and sports and other co-curricular activities will be introduced. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham