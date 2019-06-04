Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2019 Medical reports of M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Medical reports of Mehul Choksi 'misleading': ED tells Bombay HC

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
ED said that no further time should be granted to the appellant to submit any other document at this stage.
The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender. (Photo: File)
 The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate has termed as "misleading" the medical reports submitted by fugitive Mehul Choksi, an accused in 13,000 crore PNB scam case, as an excuse for not appearing before the Bombay High Court.

The law enforcement agency, in its affidavit submitted before a division bench headed by Justice I A Mahanty, said that the submission made by Choksi to the court on his medical conditions appear to be "facades being erected merely to mislead the court in an obvious attempt to delay the lawful proceedings."

 

"The documentation submitted by the appellant are merely copies. In the absence of the original, both the genesis and veracity of the contents of the documents cannot rely upon by the court," read the ED affidavit.

Seeking dismissal of medical records submitted by Choksi, the ED stated that the intention of Choksi appeared to be suspicious as he "purposefully failed to submit the medical records February 17, 2018, onwards."

The agency further submitted that Choksi underwent coronary angiography and coronary angioplasty in February, 2018 but was allowed to return to work within 3-5 days. "It is not clear as to what prevents him from undertaking travel after about 8-9 months from the date of undergoing the procedure."

It further contended that the medical certificates dated October 26, 2018, and January 18, 2019, appears to from general practitioner instead of a cardiac expert. "The medical certificates appear to have been specifically obtained to hoodwink the due process of law in India," the affidavit further stated.

ED said that no further time should be granted to the appellant to submit any other document at this stage. "The intention of the appellant is clearly dilatory in the matter," the affidavit read.

The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender.

In July last year, the ED had filed an application in the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court to declare Choksi an economic offender. Soon thereafter, in October, Choksi filed applications seeking for the ED's plea to be dismissed.

The application was, however, dismissed by the special court following which he moved Bombay High Court challenging the order and sought for it to be set aside.

In the affidavit, the ED accused Choksi of "siphoning and laundering the proceeds of crime" generated in the PNB fraud case.

"Summons was issued to him but he has not joined the investigation. He is clearly a fugitive and absconder," ED submitted.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

Mehul Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi are key accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. They fled the country a year ago. The scam is estimated at USD two billion.

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

...
Tags: mehul choksi, pnb fraud case, ed, bombay high court, nirav modi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘We are very vigorously following the case. We will provide every possible help to the state. Our officers are continuously in touch with the officials in the state,’ Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Centre assures help to Kerala for Nipah, rushes doctors, experts

During the LS polls the Delhi CM had said in an interview that BJP wanted to get him killed by his own PSO in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leader Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Kejriwal and Sisodia

Photo: Representative Image

Mortal remains of WW-II soldiers brought home

He said that the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state was formed to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister again. (Photo: ANI)

SP-BSP coalition 'unprincipled', bound to collapse: BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Sri Lankan team is totally down and out, the unit is totally clue-less and doesn’t have any idea about what changes should it make to make sure this team clicks in this world Cup.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises guests by attending hairstylist's sister's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Datsun introduces electronic stability control on GO and GO+

The VDC is essentially Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is a first in the segment.
 

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

Representative image (Photo: File)
 

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)
 

Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunt on Bangkok streets for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the set of Sooryavanshi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for my son's defeat: Ashok Gehlot

Jodhpur has been Ashok Gehlot's stronghold for several years and he was elected five times from the Lok Sabha seat. (Photo: File)

Search ops resume today after IAF plane with 13 on board goes missing

The crew included six officers --- a Wing Commander, a Squadron Leader and four Flight Lieutenants ---- and two personnel below officer rank. The others were three personnel below officer rank and two non-combatants. (Photo: AFP)

Kerala man, 23, infected with Nipah, confirms govt; 86 under observation

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Delhi man beaten to death for objecting to urinate in public

The deceased man has been identified as Lilu. According to police, he was a 'bad character' and had several cases against him. (Representational Image)

Recommend late Sivakumara Swami's name for Bharat Ratna: K'taka CM urges PM

The 111-year-old iconic seer passed away in January this year after a protracted illness. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham