Kerala govt confirms 23-year-old man infected with Nipah virus

Published Jun 4, 2019, 9:50 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 9:57 am IST
The Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives -- 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring Malappuram in May last year.
Kerala: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday confirmed Nipah virus case in the state.

She said that one person from Kochi's Ernakulam was tested positive in the results that came from Pune Virology Institute.

 

On Monday, the state Health Minister K K Shailaja said in Thiruvananthapuram that the 23-year-old college student, who has been admitted to a private hospital here, was suspected to have been infected with the Nipah virus but a final confirmation was awaited from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

On May 19, 2018, Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak was reported from Kozhikode in Malappuram district. As per state government figures, the Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives -- 14 in Kozhikode and three in neighbouring Malappuram in May last year.

According to the WHO, Nipah virus is a newly emerging disease that can be transmitted from its reservoir (natural wildlife host), the flying foxes (fruit bats), to both animals and humans. It takes its name from Sungai Nipah, a village in Malaysia where it was first identified.

