‘IS module’ head Malayali killed in Afghanistan

Kasargod: Rashid Abdulla of Trikkaripur, who was leading the module of Islamic State recruiters from the state, was killed in the bombing by US forces in Afghanistan over a month ago, according to security agencies. A Telegram app message detected by security sleuths revealed that Rashid Abdulla was killed in the Khorasan province. " A total of three Indian brothers, two Indian women and four kids got killed," according to the message. The IS operative, in answer to a query on what happened to Rashid Abdulla, said, "he is no more."

Earlier operating from the Nanjarahar region in Afghanistan, Rashid Abdullah was leading the online campaign and recruitment drive for IS which extends an auxiliary support to the warfront warriors.

His Telegram account was silent for over two months which led to queries on his safety from IS operatives across cyber platforms.

A former employee of Peace International School set up by Salafi preacher M.M. Akbar, Rashid Abdualla, an engineering graduate, was drawn towards the IS ideology. Later, he led a team of 21 persons from the state to an IS stronghold in Afghanistan in 2016. The group, including his wife Ayesha alias Sonia, managed to reach Afghanistan through UAE and Iran. He used to send video clips on the sacred life led by the warriors in the Khalifate through his various accounts in Telegram app. Over ten recruits from the state were killed so far in the 'holy war' in Syria and Afghanistan, according to intelligence agencies.