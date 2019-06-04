India to ask China not to stop NSG bid

India appears to be now stepping up efforts to persuade China not to block Indian entry into the coveted Nuclear Suppliers Group.

New Delhi: After China lifted its objections to the designation by the UN of Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, India appears to be now stepping up efforts to persuade China not to block Indian entry into the coveted Nuclear Suppliers Group.

China is seen by India as the main obstacle to entry into the NSG. Nevertheless, the two nations continue to interact closely on the issue of ‘Disarmament and Non-Proliferation’, with the two Asian giants holding their bilateral dialogue on this in New Delhi on Monday.

In a statement, the MEA said, “Within the framework of bilateral exchanges between India and China, the 6th round of India-China Bilateral Dialogue on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation was held in New Delhi on June 3. The two sides exchanged views on a variety of issues of mutual interest related to disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control.