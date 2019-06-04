Cricket World Cup 2019

IAS officer who tweeted on Mahatma Gandhi transferred

Published Jun 4, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 1:41 am IST
This follows the demand by NCP president Sharad Pawar of “exemplary” action against the IAS officer for her controversial tweet on Gandhi.
Congress activists beat a poster of BMC officer Nidhi Choudhari as they protest her controversial tweet on Mahatma Gandhi, in Thane on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 Congress activists beat a poster of BMC officer Nidhi Choudhari as they protest her controversial tweet on Mahatma Gandhi, in Thane on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai:  Maharashtra IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari, who posted a controversial tweet on Mahatma Gandhi, has been transferred, an official said here Monday.

She has been transferred from the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to the water supply department. She has also been issued a show-cause notice by the government.

 

This follows the demand by NCP president Sharad Pawar of “exemplary” action against the IAS officer for her controversial tweet on Gandhi.

In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Ms Choudhari, deputy municipal commissioner, had called for removal of Gandhi’s statues from across the world and his images from currency notes.

She “thanked” the Mahatma’s assassin Nathuram Godse for “30.1.-1948”, the day Gandhi was assassinated during a prayer meeting.

Tags: nidhi choudhari


