Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2019 Amit Shah’s MP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah’s MP visit makes Congress nervous

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 4, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Mr Shah’s schedule was however yet to be finalised. “Mr Shah’s visit to MP is yet to be finalised”, BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said.
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

Bhopal: The “probable” visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to Madhya Pradesh this week has caused nervousness in Congress with the ruling party sparing no efforts to keep its flock in the Assembly together.

Congress, which has strength of 114 in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, two less than the magic number of 116 to gain majority, has formed government in the state with outside support from two Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs, one Samajwadi Party (SP) and four Independents.

 

The Opposition BJP has demanded floor test by the Kamal Nath government to prove its majority in the House in the aftermath of return of NDA to power at the Centre in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Words have spread in BJP that Mr Shah is most likely to visit MP on June 7 to attend the 12th day post-death ceremony of father of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held at Mr Chouhan’s native village of Jait in Budhni district.

Mr Shah’s schedule was however yet to be finalised. “Mr Shah’s visit to MP is yet to be finalised”, BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said.

However, the speculation on Mr Shah’s visit to MP to attend the occasion has already caused unease in ruling Congress here.

“We are keeping a watch on the development. Senior leaders of Congress as well as some ministers have been put on alert to ensure that no MLAs either from Congress or from our allies such as BSP, and SP, besides four Independents who are giving outside support to the Kamal Nath government, keep in touch with the rival party”, a senior Congress leader told this newspaper here on Monday.

While Congress has strength of 114 in the 230-member MP assembly, BJP has 109 MLAs.

...
Tags: amit shah


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

US secretary of state Michael R. Pompeo

US secretary Michael R Pompeo likely to visit India, hold talks with S Jaishankar

Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

Supreme Court rejects TV9 ex-CEO’s plea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is called on by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo: AP)

Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka: MEA

The practical Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad was to leave his mosque on the occasion of Id for the special prayer and offer prayers in the musalla (prayer-niche) that was at the outer gate of Madina city. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Playgrounds to host Eid prayers this year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RJD invites Nitish Kumar to alliance

Nitish Kumar

Reports of possible crash received, however no wreckage found yet: IAF

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

IAF AN-32 aircraft goes missing for 2 hours, search ops underway

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

Overturning decision of TDP govt, Jagan Reddy allows CBI probe in state

Meanwhile, Reddy said that the state's education structure will witness a change wherein Saturdays will be a 'no-bags day' and sports and other co-curricular activities will be introduced. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Eight of world's 15 hottest cities in last 24 hours are in India: Report

Churu in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature of 48.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham