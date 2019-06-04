Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 04 Jun 2019 Actress Payal Rohatg ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Actress Payal Rohatgi triggers row with tweet, then apologises

PTI
Published Jun 4, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 1:47 am IST
After she faced an intense backlash, she uploaded a video Monday with an apology.
Payal Rohatgi
 Payal Rohatgi

Mumbai: After kicking up a controversy by posting a tweet on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘caste’, actor Payal Rohatgi Monday apologised, but not before she drew a flak on social media and from political parties.

“Chhatrapati shivaji maharaja was born in shudra varna in family of farmers and by sacred thread ceremony and remarriage to his spouse made a kshtriaya so that he could be coronated King. So people from one Varna could go to another Varna if they acquired that skill. No casteism (sic)?” the actor said in a tweet on Sunday.

 

After she faced an intense backlash, she uploaded a video Monday with an apology.

“My simple question has been misconstrued into a ‘hate speech. Even I, obviously, worship such a legendary Hindu King. I was reading something and came across an information which I put out. But social media is full of nameless trolls,” she said.

“I apologise with folded hands to all those who thought I was speaking ill about the maharaj...It’s clear that Idon’t have the right to even ask a question as it’ll be taken in the wrong sense (sic),” she said.

Maharashtra Congress spokes-person Sachin Sawant alleged the BJP had paid Rohatgi to carry out character defamation of the opposition.

...
Tags: payal rohatgi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

US secretary of state Michael R. Pompeo

US secretary Michael R Pompeo likely to visit India, hold talks with S Jaishankar

Supreme Court (Photo: Asian Age)

Supreme Court rejects TV9 ex-CEO’s plea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is called on by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo: AP)

Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka: MEA

The practical Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad was to leave his mosque on the occasion of Id for the special prayer and offer prayers in the musalla (prayer-niche) that was at the outer gate of Madina city. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Playgrounds to host Eid prayers this year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka reveals her political aspirations, wants hubby Nick to run for president

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

With the Skullcandy Indy featuring similar design cues as the Apple AirPods, comparisons can’t be helped.
 

B’desh fans troll McCullum for his predictions as Baz gives a witty reply; see tweet

The Bangladesh team totally stunned the Proteas who were looking bounce to back after receiving a heavy thrashing at the hands of hosts England. (Photo:AFP)
 

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

Anubha Sinha.
 

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

Duterte has a history of making controversial and contradictory remarks about the LGBT community. (Photo:AP)
 

A simple 'NO' can set you free

We could be caught up with others’ requests and demands, and it will leave no time for concentrating on yourself. This could pose a risk to your mental health. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RJD invites Nitish Kumar to alliance

Nitish Kumar

Reports of possible crash received, however no wreckage found yet: IAF

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

IAF AN-32 aircraft goes missing for 2 hours, search ops underway

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm. (Photo: AFP)

Overturning decision of TDP govt, Jagan Reddy allows CBI probe in state

Meanwhile, Reddy said that the state's education structure will witness a change wherein Saturdays will be a 'no-bags day' and sports and other co-curricular activities will be introduced. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Eight of world's 15 hottest cities in last 24 hours are in India: Report

Churu in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature of 48.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham