Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, ups ante against mosque loudspeakers

PTI
Published May 4, 2022, 1:37 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 1:37 pm IST
The MNS leader had asked people to lodge complaint with police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of 'azaan'
 In the 36-second video tweeted on Wednesday by the MNS chief, Bal Thackeray was seen draped in a saffron shawl with the Shiv Sena symbol in the background. (Twitter)

Mumbai: Stepping up his attack on the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted an old video of late Sena founder Bal Thackeray in which the latter was seen saying the day his party comes to power, praying of namaz on roads will be stopped and loudspeakers from mosques will be removed.

Raj Thackeray had on Tuesday urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call).

 

In an open letter, the MNS leader had asked people to lodge complaint with police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of 'azaan'.

In the 36-second video tweeted on Wednesday by the MNS chief, Bal Thackeray was seen draped in a saffron shawl with the Shiv Sena symbol in the background.

The Sena supremo was seen in the video saying, "The day my government comes to power, praying of namaz will be stopped because religion should be such that it doesn't create an impediment in national development."

"If our Hindu religion is creating an impediment then tell me, I will take care of it...Loudspeakers will be removed from masjids," Bal Thackeray said in the old clip.

 

The Sena founder died in November 2012.

His son Uddhav Thackeray currently heads the three-party Maharashtra government, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The video clip comes after MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers near some mosques on Wednesday to protest the use of loudspeakers during 'azaan', following instructions from Raj Thackeray.

Tags: raj thackeray, loudspeaker controversy, maharashtra loudspeaker row
Location: India, Maharashtra


Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken

KC Venugopal, Maken in Udaipur to oversee preparations for Congress Chintan Shivir

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes

Curfew remains in force in Jodhpur, 97 arrested after communal clashes



Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

India, Denmark sign 9 pacts, to ramp up trade

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talk in the garden of the prime minister's official residence Marienborg, in Kongens Lyngby, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Modi is on a two-day visit to Denmark. (Photo: AP)
