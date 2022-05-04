Nation Current Affairs 04 May 2022 Rains cause massive ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rains cause massive damage to paddy stocks in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 4, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2022, 11:43 pm IST
Standing crops including mosambi and lemon crops were also damaged badly due to heavy rains
Farmers suffered huge losses as paddy stocks were washed away in some procurement centres and got wet in some other centres. (DC Image)
 Farmers suffered huge losses as paddy stocks were washed away in some procurement centres and got wet in some other centres. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Sudden unseasonal heavy rains on Wednesday caused extensive damage to the paddy which was harvested and brought to various procurement centres in several districts across the state.
Farmers suffered huge losses as paddy stocks were washed away in some procurement centres and got wet in some other centres. The slow pace of paddy procurement and lack of adequate tarpaulins to protect paddy stocks in the event of rains resulted in huge losses to farmers. Standing crops including mosambi and lemon crops were also damaged badly due to heavy rains.

Besides paddy, electricity poles and temporary sheds set up at procurement centres were also damaged due to flash rain coupled with heavy wind that hit the districts. Although the state Cabinet took a decision to procure 65 lakh tonnes of paddy in the ongoing rabi season on April 12 by setting up 6,920 centres at village-level, the civil supplies department could set up only 3,525 centres till date and procured just 4.21 lakh tonnes.

 

With this, lakhs of tonnes of paddy are lying in thousands of procurement centres for the past one month. With the weather officials forecasting rains in several districts for the next three days, farmers are a worried lot over suffering further losses unless the government supplies adequate tarpaulins on a war-footing and expedite the procurement process.

Paddy stocks stored at procurement centres in Gollapalli mandal headquarters and Ramnur of Velgatur mandal of Jagtial district, Khilavanaparthy, Narsimhullapalli, Dharmaram mandal headquarters and Garrepalli of Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district were soaked due to rain.

 

In Nalgonda district, paddy stocks were damaged at Chinthapally, Pedda Adisherlapally, Thripuraram, Madgulapally, Thirumalagiri, Gurrampode, Kattangur, Nidmanoor, Miryalaguda and Narketpally.

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, heavy rains lashed in Rajapet, Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Athmakur, Mothkur, Turkapally, Bommalaramaram, Bibinagar, Pochampally, Choutuppal, Narayanpur, Ramannapet, Valigonda and Gundala mandals due to which the paddy stocks at procurement centers become wet. The sudden rains impacted the paddy procurement  as weighing of paddy would be taken up only after drying of the crop.

 

 

...
Tags: paddy crops, hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

A four-member team of Human Rights Forum (HRF), Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) and Denotified and Nomadic Tribes Political Front (DPF) visited families of seven farmers who had committed suicide in five mandals – Marripadu, Atmakur, Sangam, Kodavaluru and Allur – in Nellore district on May 3, 2022 to ascertain reasons for suicide and response from the government. (Photo: Facebook)

Rights’ groups seek compensation in farmer suicide cases

The people of many villages are deprived of water under Mission Bhagiratha and are in a mood to fight for their right to get regular supply. — Representational image/DC

Interior villages witnessing ‘water wars’ in erstwhile Adilabad district

Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar fell into the trap of cyber criminals and lost ₹ 97,699 from his savings bank account. (Photo: Facebook)

Kurnool MP shares OTP, loses ₹ 97,699

Harish Rao inaugurated a 100-bed mother and child healthcare centre here on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Increase normal deliveries to 50%, advises health minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hanuman Chalisa row: Rana couple granted bail by Mumbai court

Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana (ANI file image)

Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video, ups ante against mosque loudspeakers

In the 36-second video tweeted on Wednesday by the MNS chief, Bal Thackeray was seen draped in a saffron shawl with the Shiv Sena symbol in the background. (Twitter)

Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

Increase in death registration in 2020 not entirely due to Covid fatalities: VK Paul

Niti Aayog member VK Paul (PTI file image)

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by PMO: Jignesh Mevani

: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani addresses a press conference at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->