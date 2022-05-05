Nation Current Affairs 04 May 2022 Electricity safety n ...
Electricity safety norms violated in Construction sector

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 5, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated May 5, 2022, 8:50 am IST
A total of 358 accidents were reported in the last five years and 55 building construction workers were electrocuted in the mishaps
A file photo of labourers work at a construction site. (PTI Photo)
Visakhapatnam: Construction activities for houses and commercial establishments close to electricity supply lines in Visakhapatnam, particularly in GVMC, are going on without proper inspection vis-a-vis electricity safety standards by the authorities.

The superintending engineer of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL) for Visakhapatnam Circle, Mahendranadh, said here that the incidents of electrocution of the construction workers should be zero. To ensure safety, all the stakeholders collectively work for achieving a zero death rate, he said.

 

Official data has it that a total of 358 accidents were reported in the last five years -- from 2017-18 to 2021-22 -- and 55 building construction workers were electrocuted in the mishaps.

“The mishaps are attributed to the violations of the systematic procedures like maintenance of certain distance between the electricity lines and the building walls,” Mahendranadh told DC.

The building walls should be at least 2-2.5 meters away from the supply lines. “The workers should not do/allow certain activities like preparing the iron materials for the slab works, watering of the walls, using iron rods, pipes etc in areas that are close to the supply lines.”

 

This apart, those like the GVMC should keep a vigil on the construction activity in the city.

“GVMC is supposed to issue the ‘no objection’ certificate for living if the building or the construction activity is found violating the norms,” said an electricity lineman at MVP Colony.

On the other hand, the people also find fault with the electricity, panchayat raj authorities for not taking corrective steps in checking the snapped power lines on the poles and hanging of electricity lines close to the residential localities.

 

In a recent case at Araku, a couple died after coming in contact with a live wire when they tried to hang clothes on a wire. ITDA project officer Ronanki Gopal Krishna said, “The government took care of the welfare of the girl, whose parents were electrocuted.”

Vizag Circle

Year Accidents Electrocuted
2017/18 97 14
2018/19 76 10
2019/20 41 6
2020/21 79 17
2021/22 65 8

Tags: construction activities, electrocution, construction workers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


