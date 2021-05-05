Nation Current Affairs 04 May 2021 Students with classe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Students with classes after August 1 can enter US

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated May 5, 2021, 1:18 am IST
Students and certain academics covered by exchange visitor programmes were exempted from the order
Students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to begin or continue an academic programme commencing August 1 or later do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception to travel. — Representational image/PTI
 Students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to begin or continue an academic programme commencing August 1 or later do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception to travel. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: The office of the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that anyone with a student visa would be able to enter the United States if their classes started on or after August. However, for those students whose programmes start before the said date, the embassy will not be able to approve exceptions for F Visa holders.

The U.S. Consulate General urged students with a start date before August 1 to contact their respective educational institutions and universities to discuss options in the case.

 

On April 30, U.S President Joe Biden signed a Proclamation suspending the entry of certain non-immigrant travellers who have been physically present in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The suspension came into effect on Tuesday.

However, students and certain academics covered by exchange visitor programmes were exempted from the order. The U.S. government said that students subjected to these geographic Covid proclamations due to their presence in India, China, Iran, Brazil, or South Africa, may qualify for a National Interest Exception only if their academic programme begins on August 1or later.

 

Students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to begin or continue an academic programme commencing August 1 or later do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception to travel.

They may enter the United States no earlier than 30 days before the start of their academic studies. Students seeking to apply for new F-1 or M-1 visas should check the status of visa services at the nearest embassy or consulate; those applicants who are found to be otherwise qualified for an F-1 or M-1 visa will automatically be considered for a national interest exception to travel, they said.

 

...
Tags: us consulate general in hyderabad, students class on august 1 or later will alone entry into us, students with valid f-1 m-1 visas, national interest exception, us president joe biden
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The CPI(ML) leader hoped that if there was a move to form a grand Opposition alliance, both the Congress and the Left would “change their outlook” and join the bandwagon. — PTI

Opposition parties likely to form Federal Front following poll results

A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp. (PTI file)

Clerics say Covid norms violation ‘a sin’

Explaining that the experience of conducting a physical survey of 18 acres of land owned by him, the Judge said, “the report of the District Collector indicates that he might have conducted the survey by sitting in his car and going around the land and prepared an enquiry report in sitting in his room.” — Twitter

Telangana High Court slams ‘unusual haste’ by state in Etala probe

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. — PTI

24 die at Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage

As many as 24 patients including 23 suffering from COVID-19 died in Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital, officials said. (Representational Image/PTI)

ICSE cancels Class 10 examination, postpones Class 12 exams

The board further said that any decision on Class 12 ISC exams will be taken in the first week of June after monitoring and assessing the Covid situation. — Representational image/DC

COVID-19: France to send oxygen generators, containers to India

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham