Students with classes after August 1 can enter US

Students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to begin or continue an academic programme commencing August 1 or later do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception to travel. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: The office of the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that anyone with a student visa would be able to enter the United States if their classes started on or after August. However, for those students whose programmes start before the said date, the embassy will not be able to approve exceptions for F Visa holders.

The U.S. Consulate General urged students with a start date before August 1 to contact their respective educational institutions and universities to discuss options in the case.

On April 30, U.S President Joe Biden signed a Proclamation suspending the entry of certain non-immigrant travellers who have been physically present in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The suspension came into effect on Tuesday.

However, students and certain academics covered by exchange visitor programmes were exempted from the order. The U.S. government said that students subjected to these geographic Covid proclamations due to their presence in India, China, Iran, Brazil, or South Africa, may qualify for a National Interest Exception only if their academic programme begins on August 1or later.

Students with valid F-1 and M-1 visas intending to begin or continue an academic programme commencing August 1 or later do not need to contact an embassy or consulate to seek an individual National Interest Exception to travel.

They may enter the United States no earlier than 30 days before the start of their academic studies. Students seeking to apply for new F-1 or M-1 visas should check the status of visa services at the nearest embassy or consulate; those applicants who are found to be otherwise qualified for an F-1 or M-1 visa will automatically be considered for a national interest exception to travel, they said.