No more walk-in for Covid jab, says Telangana government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 4, 2021, 8:38 am IST
Updated May 4, 2021, 11:30 am IST
Anyone seeking to get Covid vaccine must register on cowin.gov.in and book a slot at a vaccination centre that is convenient for them
 Even the number of slots available each day will be restricted to 200 at each of the government-run vaccination centres in the GHMC area. — DC Image

Hyderabad: There will be no more walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations in Telangana state, and priority will be given to those seeking to get their second dose of the vaccines, the government said on Monday.

This phase of vaccination, until further orders, will be restricted to those who are 45 years and older, the government said.

 

According to health services director Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, anyone seeking to get a Covid-19 vaccine jab must register online at cowin.gov.in and book a slot at a vaccination centre that is convenient for them, from among the available slots. Even the number of slots available each day will be restricted to 200 at each of the government-run vaccination centres in the GHMC area.

In the rest of the state, only 100 slots will be available per day at the state- run vaccination centres. The vaccination drive is expected to be resumed from Tuesday.

 

It may be recalled that Telangana state suspended its Covid-19 vaccination drive for two days on May 1 and 2. With no information on how to go about getting shots or where, May 3 too went without any organised vaccination drive in the state.

