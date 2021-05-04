Sports Cricket 04 May 2021 IPL suspended ' ...
Sports, Cricket

IPL suspended 'indefinitely'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published May 4, 2021, 9:06 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2021, 10:09 pm IST
Getting so many players and support staff infected with the coronavirus, the BCCI had no other option but to suspend it
All team owners are considering sending foreign players via chartered flight. — Representational image
 All team owners are considering sending foreign players via chartered flight. — Representational image

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended, it is learnt here. 

According to the reports received here, the IPL has been suspended "indefinitely". 

 

The BCCI is soon to come out with the news but what it has learnt here is that the suspension is not till the near future but a new window for this tournament will be worked out. 

Getting so many players and support staff infected with the coronavirus, the BCCI had no other option but to suspend it, for the time being at least. 

Wridhiman Saha being the latest victim of covid tested positive. 

Several foreign players are keen to return home at the earliest. 

Bangladeshi Shakib al Hassan is keen to leave for his country via chartered flight. He wants the fresh window now to be utilized to play against visiting Sri Lanka in the three ODIs. 

 

All team owners are considering sending foreign players via chartered flight. 

...
Tags: iplsuspended indefinitely, bcci, bcci to work out new window for ipl, wridhiman saha


Latest From Sports

IPL

BCCI blinks, IPL suspended

Harpreet Brar

Youngsters shine at IPL 2021

KKR last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and the development is bound to trigger anxiety in the league, which had been going along smoothly so far in a bio-secure bubble in front of empty stands across six venues.(PTI File Image)

Tonight's KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

Shikhar Dhawan

IPL players chip in for covid relief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Youngsters shine at IPL 2021

Harpreet Brar

Dilhara Lokuhettige set to challenge eight-year ban

The ICC suspension comes in the wake of two of the three members in the tribunal Michael Belhoff QC (Chairman) and the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson finding that the ICC has established jurisdiction over Lokuhettige. — By arrangement

Tonight's KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

KKR last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad and the development is bound to trigger anxiety in the league, which had been going along smoothly so far in a bio-secure bubble in front of empty stands across six venues.(PTI File Image)

Plucky India look to pick on energised England

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah (from left), Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya talk with bowling coach Bharat Arun (right) during a training session at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. — BCCI/ PTI

Premier Pick

Hanuma Vihari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham