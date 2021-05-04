IPL suspended 'indefinitely'

All team owners are considering sending foreign players via chartered flight. — Representational image

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended, it is learnt here.

According to the reports received here, the IPL has been suspended "indefinitely".

The BCCI is soon to come out with the news but what it has learnt here is that the suspension is not till the near future but a new window for this tournament will be worked out.

Getting so many players and support staff infected with the coronavirus, the BCCI had no other option but to suspend it, for the time being at least.

Wridhiman Saha being the latest victim of covid tested positive.

Several foreign players are keen to return home at the earliest.

Bangladeshi Shakib al Hassan is keen to leave for his country via chartered flight. He wants the fresh window now to be utilized to play against visiting Sri Lanka in the three ODIs.

All team owners are considering sending foreign players via chartered flight.