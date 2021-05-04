Nation Current Affairs 04 May 2021 Call to study virule ...
Call to study virulence of Covid strain in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 4, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Doctors are perplexed by the increasing trend of entire families contracting virus and rapid fall in oxygen saturation levels
 High mortality rate among youngsters also points to the presence of new strain, they say. — Representational image/AFP

Nellore: Medical professionals are much concerned these days over the growing incidence of Covid-19 patients who have been on oxygen support collapsing within minutes of removing masks when they move away to make use of restrooms. They are calling for close monitoring of such patients.

Noted physician Dr CV Subhramanyam observed there are three patterns of the disease prevailing everywhere. “One of them is infection with mild symptoms where the entire family is affected but recovering. The second one is with mild to moderate illness and in this case also patients are recovering with domestic treatment. However, the third pattern is lethal where most of the family members require admission and some are succumbing to the dreaded virus.” He underlined the need for analysis of the viral strain present in the region.

 

The physician said they are also perplexed over the severity of the Covid-19 among people belonging to the trading community (Vysyas). It is very essential to investigate the reasons for large-scale infections among them to arrive at the cause of infection, he stressed.

Also, pointing out the high mortality rate among youngsters in the second wave, the doctor suspected it could be because of the severe virulence of the strain. 

“Though scanning helps in considering the severity of the problem, it's the oxygen saturation that is important to watch out for. In domestic treatment, if there is the persistence of fever, cough, breathlessness and fall of saturation levels, it requires immediate attention and hospitalisation,” Dr Subhramanyam advised the public.  He also suggested that patients check oxygen saturation levels before and after walking for 6 minutes and seek medical assistance if the levels are falling after the walk. Following this simple method can help in saving precious lives.

 

He said the medical community is also worried about the rapid deterioration of Covid-19 patients as they are all of a sudden becoming breathless and dying before medical assistance is provided. “Most of such patients have been knocking on the doors of senior doctors in the second week of illness, after taking routine treatments assuming that it is typhoid.  Unfortunately, their saturation levels are seen to fall to as low as 50 per cent by the time they seek treatment from us,” the senior physician, said lamenting the situation.

 

