Nation Current Affairs 04 May 2021 59 Covid deaths in o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

59 Covid deaths in one day shock Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated May 5, 2021, 1:20 am IST
Nalgonda district emerged as an overnight hotspot for Covid-19 reporting 402 new cases on Monday, up from a mere 52 on Sunday
The GHMC area reported 1,029 cases, followed by 502 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 387 in Ranga Reddy, 372 in Suryapet, and 354 in Warangal Urban district. — PTI
Hyderabad:  As many as 59 people died of Covid-19 in one day in Telangana making May 3, the deadliest day. On the same day, the health department reported 6,876 new cases of Covid-19. So far, the state has recorded 2,476 deaths due to Covid-19, while total cases stood at 4,63,361 as on Monday.

The health department said 70,961 tests were conducted in the state on Monday, of which results for 3,864 tests were awaited. Though the daily case totals appear to have stabilised around the 7,000 mark, the number of people testing positive has remained same even on Monday, as had been the case with the past few days with one out of every nine people tested turning up positive for the disease indicating that there is no slowdown in the rate at which the disease is spreading among the population in the state.

 

Nalgonda district emerged as an overnight hotspot for Covid-19 reporting 402 new cases on Monday, up from a mere 52 on Sunday, a nearly eight times rise in just one day. Its neighbouring Suryapet district too saw a whopping rise in cases on Monday reporting 372 cases, up from 42 on Sunday, a nearly nine times rise over a period of 24 hours. Similar overnight surges were reported from Yadadri-Bhongir which saw cases rise from 46 on Sunday to 183 on Monday, in Khammam from 121 to 264 for the same days, while Pedapalli district saw case gallop from 99 on Sunday to 218 on Monday.

 

The GHMC area reported 1,029 cases, followed by 502 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 387 in Ranga Reddy, 372 in Suryapet, and 354 in Warangal Urban district.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


