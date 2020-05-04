41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

42,670

49

Recovered

11,775

217

Deaths

1,395

5

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 04 May 2020 Bringing back strand ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bringing back stranded Keralities: Preference to pregnant women, students and aged

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published May 4, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated May 4, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Travel passes issued, entry through six border points from today
Entry of Keralites returning from other states has been restricted through six border points across the state. (PTI PHOTO)
 Entry of Keralites returning from other states has been restricted through six border points across the state. (PTI PHOTO)

Kochi: More than 1.5 lakh Keralites stranded in other states, due to Covid19 national lockdown, will start their return journey to Kerala from today. Authorities have started issuing travel passes to those who enrolled with the Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NORKA) website.

Entry of Keralites returning from other states has been restricted through six border points across the state. The state government has already chalked out an action plan for receiving the stranded Keralites.

 

The Covid19 protocol like health check-up and disinfecting the vehicles will be strictly complied with at all the entry points. After entering the state, they will be quarantined either in their homes or in isolation centres. The local health workers will monitor them regularly throughout the quarantine period.

Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeshwaram in Kasargod are the six entry points.

The government has instructed those registered with the NORKA website to start their return journey only after getting their travel passes.

While bringing back the Keralites, priority will be given to those who went for medical treatment, students, those who went to attend examinations, pregnant women, children and aged. Earlier, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that those who went to neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for farming works will be brought on priority basis.


Tags: keralites, national lockdown, kerala, travel passes, covid19 protocol, quarantine period, norka website, pinarayi vijayan, six border points
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


