Nation Current Affairs 04 Apr 2022 No water woes in Hyd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No water woes in Hyderabad this summer, as reservoirs fill up

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2022, 12:03 am IST
The supply situation is improved due to the rise in groundwater levels thanks to excess rainfall recorded in Hyderabad
Currently, the Nagarjunasagar reservoir (in picture) holds water at 547 feet against an MDDL of 510 feet while Srisailam has a water level of 809 feet against an MDDL of 834 feet. The twin reservoirs are holding water almost up to full capacities. — DC file image
 Currently, the Nagarjunasagar reservoir (in picture) holds water at 547 feet against an MDDL of 510 feet while Srisailam has a water level of 809 feet against an MDDL of 834 feet. The twin reservoirs are holding water almost up to full capacities. — DC file image

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) said there would not be any need for emergency pumping to draw waters from the minimum draw down levels (MDDL) of the reservoirs in Krishna river basin this summer due to adequate water storage.

The supply situation is improved due to the rise in groundwater levels thanks to excess rainfall recorded in the city in 2021-22. According to the ground water department, various parts of the city witnessed a rise in water levels by 0.5 metre to greater than 2 metres during March this year when compared with the decadal average levels of the same month between 2012 and 2021.

 

Currently, the Nagarjunasagar reservoir holds water at 547 feet against an MDDL of 510 feet while Srisailam has a water level of 809 feet against an MDDL of 834 feet. The twin reservoirs are holding water almost up to full capacities, with Osmansagar holding a level of 1,788 feet against the full tank level (FTL) of 1,790 feet and Himayatsagar holding a level of 1,762.25 feet against FTL of 1,763.50.

“As we have sufficient storage, we would not require drawing of water through emergency pumping this summer,” said P. Ravi Kumar, director (technical), HMWS&SB.

 

Also, the demand for water tankers could be met as there is a routine demand typically seen in every summer with respect to bookings. The water board, with a fleet of 689 water tankers across 68 filling stations, can typically ply as many as 5,522 trips per day. However, as on March 31, there were just 2,473 tanker bookings across the city, M. Prabhu, chief general manager, engineering, HMWS&SB, informed.

...
Tags: sufficient rainfall reservoirs full, good rainfall grondwater level increased, nagarjunasgar reservoir, osmansagar, srisailam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Officials say the corporation has already served notices on owners to rectify flaws and adhere to the building and fire safety norms. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad pubs posing grave threat to customers; safety norms ignored

TRS MPs on Monday served notice on Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to move a privilege motion against Union food minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: Twitter)

TRS MPs plan privilege motion against Piyush Goyal on rice export claim

The number of passengers in a single day from RGIA touched around 53,000 on March 27, which is 109 per cent of pre-Covid daily average domestic traffic. (PTI)

RGIA abuzz again; footfall on rise

There are vast resources in the new Kakinada district for establishing additional industries. Port-based industrialisation (in picture) is already a big concept internationally. With the size of district having been reduced, there is possibility of district officials paying higher attention to development of the district by using its available resources, observed Cocanada Chamber of Commerce president Varanasi Veera Raghavulu (Babu). — DC file image

Kakinada district a major gainer in reorganisation of districts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lakhimpur: SC reserves order on victims' plea challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

Supreme Court (PTI)

WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

There will be interruption of supply of Covaxin due to suspension of production for export, WHO said. (Representational image: PTI)

India, Nepal mend fences

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, after signing of agreement ceremony in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP)

Rajnath wants 10-tonne multirole helicopter fast-tracked

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(PTI)

India starts supplying rice to Sri Lanka in first major food aid

India, the world's biggest rice exporter, last month agreed to provide the $1 billion credit line to help ease crippling shortages of essential items, including fuel, food and medicine.(Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->