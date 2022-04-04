Nation Current Affairs 04 Apr 2022 Low pressure in Bay, ...
Low pressure in Bay, rains likely for Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2022, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 2:12 pm IST
A cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over South Andaman Sea and adjoining area by Tuesday
As per the forecast, Rayalaeema might get rains and bring down the temperature in coastal Andhra Pradesh. (AFP)
Visakhapatnam: A cyclonic circulation is expected to develop over South Andaman Sea and adjoining area by Tuesday. Under its influence a low-pressure area may develop the following day. It may subsequently intensify into a depression and a deep depression and may move in a northwesterly direction towards the east coast. Weather systems developing in the month of April usually follow the North westerly route initially and recurve in northeast direction, said a private website Skymet.

Amaravati IMD official said the present trajectory shows the system might cross between South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coasts. As per the forecast, Rayalaeema might get rains and bring down the temperature in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

 

"A clear picture will emerge on its intensity by April 6," said Karuna Sagar, scientist at IMD, Amaravati.

Skymet further added that depressions and cyclones tend to recurve in north easterly direction during March and April before reaching the east coast. But there are always exceptions. Cyclone Fani formed over the Bay of Bengal on April 26 in 2019. It made a landfall over Puri in Odisha on May 3.

