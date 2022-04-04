Nation Current Affairs 04 Apr 2022 CM Jagan to launch n ...
CM Jagan to launch new districts between 9.05am and 9.45am

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2022, 6:51 am IST
The final notifications were issued on Sunday, raising the total number of districts in the state to 26
 Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (DC File)

Vijayawada: All is set for the historical moment when 13 new districts will start functioning in Andhra Pradesh from Monday morning. The final notifications were issued on Sunday, raising the total number of districts in the state to 26.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will virtually launch the new districts between 9.05am and 9.45am, the auspicious muhurat set by Vedic scholars. Special chief secretary to the government Sai Prasad issued the final notifications under districts reorganisation act.

 

Now, Prakasam with 14,322 sq km area and PSR Nellore district with 24.697 lakhs of population emerged as the largest districts. The two districts together have 8 constituencies and 38 Mandals.

Parvathipuram Manyam district is the smallest district with the smallest area of 3,659 sq km and the lowest population of 9.253 lakhs. There are only three constituencies in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.  

Formed as a single urban district, Visakhapatnam district has 11 Mandals and a population of 19.595 lakhs. Each district has a population of 9.253 lakhs to 24.5 lakhs.

 

The new Alluri Sitharama Raju district has Paderu as district headquarters and Paderu and Rampachodavaram as revenue divisions. The Anakapalli district has Anakapali as district headquarters and Anakapalli and Narsipatnam as revenue divisions.

Anantapur district was reorganised with Anantapur as district headquarters and Guntakal, Anantapur and Kalyandurg as revenue divisions.

Annamayya district has Rayachoti as district headquarters and Rajampet, Rayachoti and Madanapalle as revenue divisions.
 
Bapatla district has Bapatla as district headquarters and Bapatla and Chirala as revenue divisions. Chittoor district has Chittoor as district headquarters and Nagari, Chitoor, Palamaneru and Kuppam as revenue divisions.

 

The East Godavari district has Rajamahedravaram as district headquarters and Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur as revenue divisions.

The Eluru district has Eluru as district headquarters and Jangareddygudem, Eluru and Nuzividu as revenue divisions.

Guntur district has Guntur as district headquarters and Guntur and Tenali revenue divisions.

Kakinada district has Kakinada as district headquarters and Peddapuram and Kakinada as revenue divisions.

Konaseema district has Amalapuram as district headquarters and Ramachandrapuram and Amalapuram as revenue divisions.

 

Krishna district has Machilipatnam as district headquarters with Gudivada, Vuyyuru and Machilipatnam as revenue divisions.

Kurnool district has Kurnool as district headquarters and Kurnool and Adoni as revenue divisions.

Nandyal district has Nandyal as district headquarters and Nandyal and Atmakur as revenue divisions.

NTR district has Vijayawada as district headquarters with Tiruvuru, Nandigama and Vijayawada as revenue divisions.

Palnadu district has Narasaraopet as district headquarters and Gurajala, Narasaraopet and Sattenappalli as revenue divisions.

 

Parvathipuram Manyam district has Parvathipuram as district headquarters and Parvathipuram and Palakonda as revenue divisions.

Prakasam district was reorganized with Ongole as district headquarters and Kanigiri, Markapuram and Ongole as revenue divisions.

PSR Nellore district was reorganized with Nellore as district headquarters and Kandukuru, Kavali, Atmakur and Nellore as revenue divisions.

Sathya Sai district with Puttaparthy as district headquarters was formed with Dharmavaram, Kadiri, Puttaparthy and Penukonda as revenue divisions.

 

Srikakulam district was reorganized with Srikakulam as district headquarters with Srikakulam, Palasa and Tekkali as revenue divisions.

Tirupati district was formed with Tirupati as district headquarters with Srikalahasthi, Gudur, Sullupeta and Tirupati as revenue divisions.

Visakhapatnam district was reorganized with Visakhapatnam as district headquarters and Bheemunipatnam and Visakhapatnam as revenue divisions.

Viziangaram district was reorganized with Vizianagaram as district headquarters and Vizianagaram, Cheepurupalli and Bobbili as revenue divisions.

 

West Godavari district was reorganized with Bhimavaram as district headquarters and Narasapuram and Bhimavaram as revenue divisions.

YSR district was reorganized with Kadapa as district headquarters with Jammalamadugu, Kadapa and Badvel as revenue divisions.

...
