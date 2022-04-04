51 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle in AP

The state government has transferred 51 IPS officials and finalized the names of SPs for all the 26 districts. (Representational Image/ DC)

Vijayawada: A major reshuffle of IPS officers has been effected in Andhra Pradesh in view of the coming into being of 13 new districts from Monday. The state government has transferred 51 IPS officials and finalized the names of SPs for all the 26 districts.

IGP-SIB Srikanth, was transferred and posted as commissioner of police in Visakhapatnam. Manish Sinha, on transfer, is posted as chairman, state-level police recruitment board; Harish Gupta has been transferred and posted as DGP, Railways.

SP-CID, GR Radhika was transferred and posted as SP at Srikakulam, Amit Bardar posted as SP, CID. M Deepika, was retained as SP, Vizianagaram.

VVS Naidu, joint director, SEB, is transferred and posted as SP, Parvathipuram. Gowthami Sali, DCP (L&O), Visakhapatnam, is transferred and posted as SP, Anakapalli. Sathish Kumar, ASP-SEB, Visakhapatnam is transferred and posted as SP, Alluri Seetharama Raju district.

SP, East Godavari, Ravindranath, is shifted to Kakinada. Subba Reddy, SP -Vigilance, Ongole will be SP, Konaseema district. SP Aishwarya from Rajamahendravaramu will take over as SP, East Godavari district.

Ravi Prakash, SP-V&E, is transferred and posted as SP, West Godavari district. Ammi Reddy AIG, O/o DGP posted as SP, Eluru. SP Siddharth Kaushal from Krishna district is retained there.

City police commissioner in Vijayawada, Krantirana Tata, is retained in the psat. Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur is retained in the post. RR Reddy, SP, GENCO, is posted as SP, Palnadu district. Vakul Jindal, SP, CMSG, Intelligence, is posted as SP, Bapatla. Malika Garg, SP, Prakasam district is retained in the post.

Vijaya Rao, SP for SPSR Nellore district is retained in the post. Parameswara Reddy, CSO to CM, is transferred and posted as SP, Tirupati. Rishanth Reddy, ASP, SEB, Chittoor is posted as SP, Chittoor.

DCP Harshavardhan from Vijayawada is transferred and posted as SP, Annamayya district. SP Anburajan from YSR Kadapa district is retained in the post.



Fakkeerappa Kagnelli is retained as SP, Anantapur. Rajul Singh, SP, Railways, Vijayawada is posted as SP, Sri Sathya Sai district. Sudheer Reddy is retained as SP, Kurnool. Raghuveera Reddy, SP, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as SP, Nandyal.



GS Sunil, commandant, 3rd Battalion, Kakinada is transferred and posted as DCP (law & order), Visakhapatnam. P Jashua is posted as DCP (L&O), Vijayawada. Mary Prasanthi, DCP (Admn), Vijayawada is posted as DCP (L&O), Vijayawada. Narasimha Kishore, SP, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as CV&SO, TTD; Gopinath Jatti is posted as DIG of Police.



Panasa Reddy is posted as SP, GENCO. Krishna Rao, SP, Visakhapatnam (Rural) is transferred and posted as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau. Rahul Sharma, SP, West Godavari is transferred and posted as SP, Railways. Vishal Gunni, SP, Guntur (Rural) is transferred and posted as Commandant, 6th Battalion, Mangalagiri; Ajitha Vejendla, is posted as Commandant, 14th Battalion, Anantapur and P. Prakash has been transferred to a new post.



Hari Krishna, DIG, CID is transferred and posted as DIG, Visakhapatnam Range; Ranga Rao has been transferred. Pala Raju, DIG (technical services), office of DGP, AP, is transferred and posted as DIG, Eluru Range; Mohan Rao, posted as DIG, office of the DGP.



Senthil Kumar, SP, Chittoor posted as DIG, Kurnool Range; Venkatarami Reddy posted as IG of Police (Training). Ravi Prakash, DIG, ACB is posted as DIG, Anantapur Range. Ranga Rao is posted as IGP at the office of the DGP.



VA Naidu, SP, Tirupati (Urban) is posted as SP, Security. P Prakash, is posted as Commandant, 9th Battalion, Venkatagiri; Nagendra Rao directed to report to the Office of the DGP, AP for fresh posting.



Vineet Brijlal, Commissioner, Special Enforcement Bureau is posted as IG of police, SIB. Ravisankar Ayyanar, ADGP (L&O), is placed in full additional charge of the post of Commissioner, SEB, until further orders.