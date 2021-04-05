Marriage venues turn hotspots for COVID spread in Adilabad

Members of marriage parties are travelling by vans and lorries without following the Covid norms and relatives are attending marriages without wearing the mask. (Representational Image/AFP)

ADILABAD: Marriage events are turning into hotspots for spread of Covid in the old Adilabad district, as hardly any pandemic-related restriction is followed.

Lots of people are attending marriage receptions as the restrictions are not being enforced by the local authorities. Members of marriage parties are travelling by vans and lorries without following the Covid norms and relatives are attending marriages without wearing the mask. Hardly anyone is maintaining physical distance.

The road transportation department is not strict about imposing Covid restrictions on people travelling by vehicles. The district administration too does not impose any restriction on marriage parties or on their travel. The police kept warning the people against not wearing masks and against not maintaining physical distance at mass gatherings.

Police are creating awareness among the people on the need to wear masks, maintain physical distance and frequently wash hands. Police are imposing fines across the district on those who do not wear mask.