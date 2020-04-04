 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Export of test kits curbed
 
Death toll rises to four in Karnataka as Bagalkot resident dies due to coronavirus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Apr 4, 2020, 11:57 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
The victim, who was a trader and did not have any travel history, was confirmed positive for the deadly virus on Thursday
Representational Image.(PTI)
 Representational Image.(PTI)

Bengaluru: A 75-year-old man from Karnataka’s Bagalkote has succumbed to coronavirus late on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to four, officials said.

The victim, who was a trader and did not have any travel history, was confirmed positive for the deadly virus on Thursday.

 

Bagalkote deputy commissioner K Rajendra said that the burial of the deceased person will be taken up as per the guidelines of district disaster management committee guidelines on Saturday.

He said the victim was not related to Tablighi Jamaat.

Meanwhile, the officials clarified that the test report of blood sample and throat swab taken from his son has been proved negative though the deceased person had come into contact with him.

The officials have also declared a half-kilometer area surrounding the locality as confinement zone and restricted the movement of the people in the area.

The administration has also launched a search operation for the people who have come into contact with the deceased person as he was treated as out-patient for a few days after complaining of fever and virus related symptoms. The police officials have seized more 1,200 vehicles for  violating lockdown.

The first death due to COVID-19 in Karnataka was reported in Kalaburagi, which also happened to be the first death due to the deadly virus in the country.

The second incident was reported from Chikkaballapura and the third one happened in Tumakuru.

So far 128 people have been tested positive in the state, including the four persons who died of this viral disease, according to the officials.

...
