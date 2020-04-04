Covid19 cases in Gujarat climb to 105 after 10 more test positive

Ahmedabad: As 10 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, the state tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 105, an official said.

Of these 10 new patients, five are from Ahmedabad, two each from Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar and one from Patan, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said.

"This has taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat to 105. Most of these are local transmission cases," she said.

Patan district recorded its first coronavirus positive case on Saturday.

With the addition of five new case in Ahmedabad, the number of COVID-19 patients in the city has gone up to 43, the highest in the state.