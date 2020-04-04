 LIVE !  :  With things getting frantic in several states, civic agencies have doubled up on disinfecting as many streets as possible. This is a scene from Visakhapatnam, where the Greater Vizag Municipal Corporation is using mist cannon to spray sodium hypochlorite on roads and buildings. (DC Photo: Murali Krishna) Covid-19 India Updates: We're up the curve now. Export of test kits curbed
 
Covid19 cases in Gujarat climb to 105 after 10 more test positive

Published Apr 4, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
Of these 10 new patients, five are from Ahmedabad, two each from Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar and one from Patan, officials said
Ahmedabad: As 10 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat on Saturday, the state tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 105, an official said.

Of these 10 new patients, five are from Ahmedabad, two each from Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar and one from Patan, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanthi Ravi said.

 

"This has taken the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat to 105. Most of these are local transmission cases," she said.

Patan district recorded its first coronavirus positive case on Saturday.

With the addition of five new case in Ahmedabad, the number of COVID-19 patients in the city has gone up to 43, the highest in the state.

