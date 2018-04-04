University of Hyderabad students given notice for misconduct

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UOH) continues its suspension spree, states students. Linga Swamy Baikani, a PhD student has been suspended by the university for a period of 6 months. A penalty of Rs 30,000 has also been imposed on the student. Two other students, Mr Hakeem, an M.Phil student and Mr Thahir Jamal, a PhD student have also been penalised for an amount of Rs 10,000 for misconduct and indiscipline.

A female student had come for her PhD interview in the psychology department in November. However, she was not granted an interview as she did not have a valid OBC certificate. She pleaded them that she would submit it during the time of admission as she had to return to Kerala to obtain the same. But the faculty members remained stubborn and it led to an argument. A show cause notice was issued to Linga for arguing with the faculty members on behalf of the girl. The other two students claim that they were just eye witnesses, this order came to them as a surprise.