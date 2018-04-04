search on deccanchronicle.com
Shahid Afridi tweets twice on Kashmir, Gautam Gambhir bowls him out with reply

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2018, 8:20 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 8:27 am IST
The former Pakistan skipper was reminded by Twitteratis of restive Balochistan and allegations of Pakistan atrocities in the province.
Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi was not only blasted by people from the cricket fraternity but also by others. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: A tweet on Kashmir by Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has created a stir for all the wrong reasons on social media, where he has alleges there is an “appalling and worrisome situation” and urges UN (United Nations) intervention.

The tweet by Afridi comes on a day when the US has taken action against Pakistani outfit by 26/11 Mumbai bomb blasts mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who roams freely in the country.

 

Angered by the tweet, Shahid Afridi was not only blasted by people from the cricket fraternity but also by others. The definitive last word came from fellow Indian cricketer, Gautam Gambhir.  

The former Pakistan skipper was reminded by twitteratis of restive Balochistan and allegations of Pakistan atrocities in the province.

Afridi was not spared for using the words "Indian Occupied Kashmir". One of these tweets was from Virat Kohli - not the Indian captain but a fake handle.

After exchange of heated tweets, Shahid Afridi tweeted again on Tuesday evening, talking about human rights of the people of Kashmir.

On Monday, the US designated the Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud Dawa, as a foreign terrorist organisation. The MML is also an alias of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Read: Setback to Hafiz Saeed: US designates Milli Muslim League as terrorist outfit

India said the decision reflects the rejection of attempts in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist and terror organisations. New Delhi also said the US decision reflects Pakistan's failure to dismantle terror sanctuaries on its soil and vindicates India's position that Islamabad has not taken effective action against terror.

Also Read: India welcomes US designation of Hafiz Saeed's MML as terror outfit

Tags: shahid afridi, shahid afridi tweet, gautam gambhir, kashmir situation, shahid afridi tweets on kashmir
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




