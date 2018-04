Hyderabad: A massive rally was conducted in Osmania university on Tuesday following the killing of 11 dalit activists in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The rally was held by all dalit organisations in the campus and condemn the relaxation of the SC/ST act. Bhaskar Mandala, AMSA state president says, “We cannot stay silent when the nation should be in uproar about the lost lives. The law should not change unless each Dalit feels safe and secure in the state.”