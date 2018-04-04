No Telugu MP has 100 per cent attendance in Parliament

To assess the performance of a Member of Parliament the parameters are attendance, participation in debates, asking questions and introducing private members bills in the house. (Photo: File/PTI)

Hyderabad: Members of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who have been extremely vocal in Parliament in the last one month, spent much of the last four years contributing little to Parliament and its debates.

To assess the performance of a Member of Parliament the parameters are attendance, participation in debates, asking questions and introducing private members bills in the house.

No MP from AP or TS in both Houses has scored 100 per cent attendance. The highest attendance from Telangana was of Rajya Sabha MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar of the Congress party who retired on Monday, He had 92 per cent attendance. V. Lakshmikanta Rao of the TRS stands in the last position with 55 per cent attendance.

Among Lok Sabha MPs Chevella MP Konda Vishweshawar Reddy of the TRS has 97 per cent attendance, the highest, while Gutta Sukhendar Reddy from Nalgonda, who defected to the TRS from the TD, and P. Dayakar from Warangal (TRS) are at the bottom with 51 per cent attendance.

In Andhra Pradesh, K Haribabu from Visakhapatnam (BJP) and Koth-apalli Geetha from Araku who defected to the Telugu Desam from the YSR Congress and at present distanced to TD have the highest attendance — 97 per cent — and S.P.Y. Reddy is at the bottom with 14 per cent.