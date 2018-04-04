search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

INX media scam: CBI special court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram's CA

ANI
Published Apr 4, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 7:44 pm IST
Bhaskararaman was arrested from a hotel in Delhi on February 16 and was later sent to sent judicial custody.
On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK, in connection with a money laundering case registered. (Photo: File)
 On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK, in connection with a money laundering case registered. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman in connection with the INX media case.

He had approached the court seeking the bail fearing arrest by the CBI in the said case.

 

On March 26, the CBI filed a reply in the Special Court and opposed the anticipatory bail plea of S Bhaskararaman in connection with the case.

Bhaskararaman was arrested from a hotel in Delhi on February 16 and was later sent to sent judicial custody.

On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK, in connection with a money laundering case registered against him in May 2017 for his alleged role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti allegedly took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

Tags: karti chidambaram, cbi, p chidambaram, indrani mukerjea, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Contest for ideas to 'convert' gay students in Malaysia sparks outrage

Homosexuality is taboo in Malaysia and the country retains its colonial-era criminal ban on sodomy, with punishments of up to 20 years in prison, caning or a fine (Photo: AFP)
 

This teenager's response to a woman fat shaming her at a bakery is epic

Her post about the incident is getting a lot of love on social media as it has thousands of likes (Photo: Facebook)
 

2018 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu leads confident India in glitzy opening ceremony

India's flag-bearer PV Sindhu leads a confident and strong Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
 

Hands-on: Nokia 6 (2018), 7 Plus, 8 Sirocco: Price, specifications and more

The major change that Nokia’s 2018 lineup embraces is the adoption of Android One ROMs, thus ensuring faster updates with a limited amount of bloatware.
 

Video: Man repeatedly hits dog in the head as his friends laugh along

The man is sitting in a car with the dog standing between his legs with his friends filming him (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2018: Full schedule, live streaming, telecast, date and time, squads and more

The tournament which will be spread across 51 days will witness 60 matches being played, with two qualifiers and an eliminator, followed by the final on 27 May at the Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

For every taste and pocket: Spoof website 'offering' girls spurs controversy

StayUncle, a website that enables unmarried couples to book into hotels without hassle, launched the spoof site - staylaid.com - after tiring of requests from clients to procure a sex worker as well. (Photo: staylaid.com)

India, Japan, US agree to strengthen cooperation in 9th trilateral meeting

The officials of India, Japan and the US reviewed the outcomes of the trilateral infrastructure working group that met in Washington DC in February and agreed to continue to collaborate to promote increased connectivity in the Indo-Pacific, the MEA said. (Photo: ANI)

No other government has honoured BR Ambedkar like we have: Narendra Modi

Modi's remarks come soon after widespread protests, some turning violent, in different parts of the country over a Supreme Court verdict putting in place safeguards to prevent misuse of a law to prevent atrocities of SCs and STs. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Computer Baba cancels Narmada protest campaign after being given MoS status

MoS Computer Baba on Wednesday said they have cancelled the campaign because the state government has fulfilled their demand to form a committee of saints and seers for protection of the Narmada river. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Cauvery row: Kamal Haasan says TN govt acting subservient to Centre

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan said, 'We were hopeful that the Supreme Court order would be implemented in toto and the Centre will constitute the CMB within the deadline of six weeks.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham