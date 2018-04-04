India hails US move to designate Milli Muslim League as terror outfit

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the United States on Monday to designate the Milli Muslim League (MML) as an alias of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), saying this proves that “terrorist individuals and entities are allowed to change names and continue to operate freely from territory under Pakistan’s control”.

New Delhi also welcomed designation of seven MML functionaries as global terrorists by the US, saying that the designation is “a rejection of the attempts being made in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist individuals and entities; and highlights Pakistan’s failure to fulfil its international obligation to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries, and disrupt terror financing”.

The US state department earlier said, “The department of state has amended the designation of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT to include the aliases MML and Tehreek-e- Azadi-e Kashmir (TAJK). The aliases have been added to LeT’s designations as a foreign terrorist organisation under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.