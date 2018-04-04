search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India hails US move to designate Milli Muslim League as terror outfit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 4, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 1:12 am IST
The aliases have been added to LeT’s designations as a terrorist organisation under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Milli Muslim League (MML), JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed
 Milli Muslim League (MML), JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: India on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the United States on Monday to designate the Milli Muslim League (MML) as an alias of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), saying this proves that “terrorist individuals and entities are allowed to change names and continue to operate freely from territory under Pakistan’s control”. 

New Delhi also welcomed designation of seven MML functionaries as global terrorists by the US, saying that the designation is “a rejection of the attempts being made in Pakistan to mainstream terrorist individuals and entities; and highlights Pakistan’s failure to fulfil its international obligation to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries, and disrupt terror financing”.

 

The US state department earlier said, “The department of state has amended the designation of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT to include the aliases MML and Tehreek-e- Azadi-e Kashmir (TAJK). The aliases have been added to LeT’s designations as a foreign terrorist organisation under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Tags: milli muslim league, hafiz saeed, lashkar-e-taiba
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

The Prime Minister's visit for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) coincides with the arrival of spring in England and members of the ILUK will bring out the vibrant colours of the season for Modi's benefit with a 'Flash Mob' at 10 Downing Street. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: People can raise their own cat using augmented reality with new app

You can take it to the park, teach new tricks, feed it and dress it up (Photo: YouTube)
 

WhatsApp rolls out new updates for iOS users: Everthing we know so far

The update is available for smartphones running iOS 7.0 and later.
 

Twin navigation satellites launched in China

The satellites, coded 30th and 31st in the BDS, entered the orbit more than three hours after the launch. (Photo: ANI)
 

Instagram abandons Apple Watch

Instagram’s Apple Watch app was one of the social apps that made its debut in the early times of watchOS.
 

Intel Core i9 processor comes to mobile

The latest 8th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Offered to quit politics, Modi urged me to fight: Babul Supriyo on Asansol clashes

The BJP leader was stopped by the police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area last week. A scuffle had ensued between BJP supporters and the police when he tried to enter Asansol, his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI)

AIB Knockout case: Bombay HC denies interim relief to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

The PIL seeks action against the organisers and participants of the show, and also urges the High Court to direct the state authorities to issue guidelines to monitor such programmes on YouTube and similar video networks. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Editors Guild slams I&B ministry's fake news order, thanks PM for stepping in

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi directed that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India. (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery dispute: TN Police detains Dhinakaran as he tries to gherao Trichy airport

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was demanding that the Central government form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) forthwith, without further delay as per the Supreme Court order. (Photo: PTI)

Army jawan dead, 4 others injured as Pak shells mortars along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The cross-border shelling by Pakistan troops started in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning and continued for over two hours, resulting in injuries to five soldiers including an officer, an Army officer said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham