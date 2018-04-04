IIT-Madras remains top engineering institute

Among the medical colleges, CMC in Vellore has got the 3rd rank. AIIMS Delhi has got the first rank while PGIMER in Chandigarh got the second rank.

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and IIT Madras have been ranked as the best university and best engineering institute for a third time in a row.

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar released the rankings on Tuesday. Among the colleges, Miranda College from Delhi retained its top position while St Stephen’s is placed at number 2.

Bishop Heber College in Tiruchi is the top-ranked college from Tamil Nadu as it got national 3rd rank.

Among universities, Anna University has moved down two places from 6th to 8th and the University of Madras has jumped 23 places from 41 to 18 this year.

In a major boost for Tamil Nadu, 38 colleges and 20 universities ranked among top 100 colleges and universities

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras, said, “The ranking is an affirmation of the consistent hard work of our faculty, staff and students. IIT Madras leads in research as well as industry collaboration anchored by its hugely successful Research Park.”

He further said, “Our students and scholars get placed in the best companies and research institutions worldwide. We will continue to forge ahead with the same energy to achieve ever greater heights.”

Among the deemed universities, Vellore Institute of Technology was top-ranked in the engineering category as it got 16th rank. It also ranked 16th among the universities. Among the private universities, Amritha Vishwa Vidhyapeetham in Coimbatore has secured 8th rank.IIM-Ahmedabad has retained its top position followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta in management category. National Law University Bangalore is number one institute under law category. In architecture, IIT Kharagpur has got the top position.