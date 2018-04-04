IIT-Hyderabad 9th, NIT Warangal 25th among top 25 engineering centres

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has been ranked number nine and National Institute of Technology, Warangal has been ranked 25 among all engineering institutes as per the India Rankings 2018 conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development, and the Government of India.

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) ranked 38 and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad bagged 42 positions in the All-India NIRF ranking. Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar released the NIRF ranking details in New Delhi under nine categories — overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law for this year on Tuesday.

IIT-H has improved its position from 2017, when it was ranked number 10. The Institute has also improved its position in the ‘Overall Category’ with a rank of 22 among all Institutes in the country this year. This compares favourably from 2017 when the Institute was ranked 26 in the overall category.

Expressing happiness about the rankings, Prof. U.B. Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said: “IIT Hyderabad is very happy to be ranked in the top 10 three years in a row. The credit for this achievement goes to the faculty of IIT Hyderabad who has done a tremendous job in research and development, teaching and institute development. The credit also goes to the students here who are at the forefront of research and development and are bringing laurels to the institute.”

Professor N.V. Ramana Rao, Director. National Institute of Technology told DC, “NIT Warangal is ranked among the top 25 engineering institutions in the country and NIT is also among the top two institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be ranked in the top 25 technological institutions in the country. NIT Warangal has the highest ranking among all the NITs in teaching and learning resources. It is also ranked second amongst the NITs in the graduate outcomes with a national ranking of 16’.’

According to the rankings University of Hyderabad is ranked fifth among all Universities and 11th among all the Institutions in the country. More than 200 universities were surveyed for the rankings. In 2017, UoH was ranked seventh. among the universities.