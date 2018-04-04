search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IIT-Hyderabad 9th, NIT Warangal 25th among top 25 engineering centres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUSHA PUPPALA
Published Apr 4, 2018, 1:19 am IST
Updated Apr 4, 2018, 1:19 am IST
This compares favourably from 2017 when the Institute was ranked 26 in the overall category.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad.
 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has been ranked number nine and National Institute of Technology, Warangal has been ranked 25 among all engineering institutes as per the India Rankings 2018 conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Human Resource Development, and the Government of India.

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) ranked 38 and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad bagged 42 positions in the All-India NIRF ranking. Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar released the NIRF ranking details in New Delhi under nine categories — overall, universities, engineering, colleges, management, pharmacy, medical, architecture, and law for this year on Tuesday. 

 

IIT-H has improved its position from 2017, when it was ranked number 10. The Institute has also improved its position in the ‘Overall Category’ with a rank of 22 among all Institutes in the country this year. This compares favourably from 2017 when the Institute was ranked 26 in the overall category.

Expressing happiness about the rankings, Prof. U.B. Desai, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said: “IIT Hyderabad is very happy to be ranked in the top 10 three years in a row. The credit for this achievement goes to the faculty of IIT Hyderabad who has done a tremendous job in research and development, teaching and institute development. The credit also goes to the students here who are at the forefront of research and development and are bringing laurels to the institute.”

Professor N.V. Ramana Rao, Director. National Institute of Technology told DC, “NIT Warangal is ranked among the top 25 engineering institutions in the country and NIT is also among the top two institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be ranked in the top 25 technological institutions in the country. NIT Warangal has the highest ranking among all the NITs in teaching and learning resources. It is also ranked second amongst the NITs in the graduate outcomes with a national ranking of 16’.’

According to the rankings University of Hyderabad is ranked fifth among all Universities and 11th among all the Institutions in the country. More than 200 universities were surveyed for the rankings. In 2017, UoH was ranked seventh. among the universities.

Tags: indian institute of technology, national institute of technology, national institutional ranking framework
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

To welcome Modi, #ChaltiKaNaamModi van, flash mob planned in UK

The Prime Minister's visit for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) coincides with the arrival of spring in England and members of the ILUK will bring out the vibrant colours of the season for Modi's benefit with a 'Flash Mob' at 10 Downing Street. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: People can raise their own cat using augmented reality with new app

You can take it to the park, teach new tricks, feed it and dress it up (Photo: YouTube)
 

WhatsApp rolls out new updates for iOS users: Everthing we know so far

The update is available for smartphones running iOS 7.0 and later.
 

Twin navigation satellites launched in China

The satellites, coded 30th and 31st in the BDS, entered the orbit more than three hours after the launch. (Photo: ANI)
 

Instagram abandons Apple Watch

Instagram’s Apple Watch app was one of the social apps that made its debut in the early times of watchOS.
 

Intel Core i9 processor comes to mobile

The latest 8th-Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Offered to quit politics, Modi urged me to fight: Babul Supriyo on Asansol clashes

The BJP leader was stopped by the police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area last week. A scuffle had ensued between BJP supporters and the police when he tried to enter Asansol, his Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: ANI)

AIB Knockout case: Bombay HC denies interim relief to Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

The PIL seeks action against the organisers and participants of the show, and also urges the High Court to direct the state authorities to issue guidelines to monitor such programmes on YouTube and similar video networks. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Editors Guild slams I&B ministry's fake news order, thanks PM for stepping in

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi directed that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in Press Council of India. (Photo: PTI)

Cauvery dispute: TN Police detains Dhinakaran as he tries to gherao Trichy airport

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was demanding that the Central government form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) forthwith, without further delay as per the Supreme Court order. (Photo: PTI)

Army jawan dead, 4 others injured as Pak shells mortars along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The cross-border shelling by Pakistan troops started in Krishna Ghati sector on Tuesday morning and continued for over two hours, resulting in injuries to five soldiers including an officer, an Army officer said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham