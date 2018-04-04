Governor Banwarilal Purohit briefs PM on TN law & order situation

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held discussion with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Delhi on the situation in the state rocked by series of agitations on various issues, mostly relating to Cauvery over the last few weeks.

The Governor had sent his report to the PM as well as the Home Minister after a 30-minute session with the state Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and Advocate General on Sunday.

“It is highly probable that the PM-Governor discussion also dealt with the possibility of the Madras high court pronouncing its verdict on the case relating to the disqualification of the AIADMK legislators belonging to the TTV and OPS factions; what the fallout in terms of political, legal and law and order aspects”, said a reliable source.

Governor Purohit also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh later in the day. AIADMK senior leader and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, M. Thambidurai called on the Governor before the latter took the flight back to Chennai.